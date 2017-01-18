Two men assault woman in Aberdeen apartment, steal cash

Two men forced their way into an Aberdeen apartment Friday evening, assaulted the woman inside and stole money from her, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aberdeen Police officers responded to a call at an apartment in the 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue, according to a press release from the department.

When they arrived, the officers heard the sounds of a person in distress coming from behind an apartment door. Fearing someone was injured, the officers entered the apartment and found a woman, 19, bound, gagged and injured.

Officers immediately sought medical care for the woman, who was taken to the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace.

Police said the woman was in her apartment when two men entered uninvited and began assaulting her. The suspects then ransacked the apartment, stole cash and ran out of the apartment. The men were gone when police arrived, according to Sgt. Will Reiber, of the Aberdeen Police Department.

Police don't have a motive and weren't able to get a better description.

"Other than money that was taken, that's all we know," Reiber said. "We're relying on the community, that anyone who's heard anything, we're asking those people to step forward and be a voice for the victim."

Police are unsure if the woman, who lived in the apartment, was the target.

"We're treating them as dangerous. the public should be concerned, and I'm saying that because two people physically entered someone's apartment and carried out that crime," Reiber said.

Detectives arrived and conducted interviews and searched for evidence.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Aberdeen Police Department, 410-272-2121, and ask to speak with Detective Garrett.