Aberdeen listening session turnout surprises officials

About 300 people, mostly older, white, Aberdeen residents who own their homes, according to responses to demographic questions that were asked first, came to the city’s first community listening session Thursday evening.

They answered 50 questions, made it clear they think life is good in their community and were heard on a variety of issues about their city.

Aberdeen’s mayor, city council and city staff were pleased not only with the turnout in the Aberdeen High School auditorium, but also with the information they gathered.

“Was this a good event?” Mayor Patrick McGrady asked the audience at the end of the 98-minute session.

The mayor encouraged those at the event, which was presented live on Faceboook, to provide follow-up information to city officials on any of the issues raised at the listening session as well as on any other city-related issues.

“We need to hear from you,” McGrady.

City Manager Randy Robertson, who spearheaded the event and served as its moderator, thanked those who attended and let them know city officials were pleasantly surprised by the turnout.

“You’re about twice as many as we expected,” Robertson said.

Audience members were given hand-held electronic devices so they could give their answers that were were tabulated immediately and shown live on a big screen at the front of the auditorium as they were being counted.

The most important issue to those at the meeting is public safety. With that said, an overwhelming majority said they feel safe living or working in Aberdeen either “nearly all the time,” or “most of the time.”

During the event, Robertson reminded the audience that Aberdeen was ranked the fourth safest city in Maryland last year. That comment drew polite applause.

The number one issue with schools in Aberdeen is safety/security and “the majority wants one [school resource officer] in every school,” Robertson said.

The least important issue, by a landslide among the 300 people at the meeting, was improving/maintaining Ripken Stadium.

“That’s pretty strong,” Robertson said.

“Mayor and City Council, there’s your answer,” Robertson said, with outstretched arms for emphasis.

He added the opinion came “from 300 people.

The 50 questions and the responses to them will be posted live on Aberdeen’s social media, according to Robertson.