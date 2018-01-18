Aberdeen man facing multiple counts of weapons charges

An Aberdeen man, who police say is a convicted felon, is facing multiple gun charges after police found several weapons in his home over the weekend.

Brandon Tyre Jones Sr., 37, of the 100 block of Post Road, was charged Sunday with illegal possession of ammunition, three counts of possession of a stolen regulated firearm and four counts each of illegal possession of a regulated firearm and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction.

Aberdeen police officers went to Jones’ house after his wife, from whom he is soon to be separated, accused Jones of shooting at her house following an argument she had with him and his girlfriend, according to court charging documents.

After Jones told officers he did not have any firearms in his home, Jones permitted them to search the house.

They found a locked safe on a closet floor, for which Jones provided a key to open, according to the charging documents. In handing over the key he allegedly said, “I have guns in the safe; I know I shouldn't’t have them.”

In the safe officers found a Glock 22 handgun loaded with a full 15-round magazine inside a holster; a Taurus handgun with one round the chamber and one loaded 17-round magazine; an Israeli weapon Industries Desert Eagle handgun loaded with one full eight-magazine; a Desert Eagle handgun loaded with one full eight-round magazine, charging documents state.

Three of the four handguns were listed as stolen through the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, according to the charging documents.

Because of convictions of drug possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit robbery and a handgun violation, Jones is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the charging documents.

He was taken to Harford County Detention Center, where he was released on $2,500 bond.

Jones has not been charged in connection with the alleged shooting at his wife’s house in the first block of New County Road.