Aberdeen postpones vote on changes to government structure

The Aberdeen city council didn't vote this week on a resolution to amend the city charter to define the responsibilities of the mayor, council and city manager. Instead, there will be a work session on the proposed changes Thursday.

As one Aberdeen City Council member rejected the notion Monday that the proposed changes to the city's structure of government are "politically motivated," another council member explained why the charter amendment resolution was introduced.

At the end of the night, the mayor and city council members delayed voting on the resolution until council members Tim Lindecamp and Sandra Landbeck can incorporate their proposed amendments and the rest of the council has time to look at them.

The mayor and city council will hold a work session at City Hall Thursday to discuss the resolution, beginning at 5 p.m. in the second floor conference room.

Some members of the public also took issue with the proposed resolution and expressed their reservations to the council during the three-hour meeting.

While Mayor Patrick McGrady said last week the changes strip the powers of the mayor and gives them to the city manager, Landbeck said the changes bring the charter more in line with the Aberdeen City Code, which outlines the roles and responsibilities of the mayor and council members.

"This is not a change in the structure of government at all," Landbeck said.

In 1992, Aberdeen changed to a council-city manager form of government, she said.

"That is what we have, what we're working with," she said.

The city code, she said, outlines conduct for city elected officials and what the roles are of the mayor, city manager and council members as they relate to each other.

The charter, however, has "a couple words that contradict what is in the code," and the proposed resolution attempts to bring the charter in line with the code, Landbeck said.

There are many things council members can't do, she said, when it comes to dealing with the city's administration. They have to go through the mayor, who goes to the city manager.

"That's what we're clarifying. If we have a problem, if anything happens in the city, we need to go to the mayor, who is our link to the city manager," Landbeck said.

The city manager is in charge of the city's employees and day-to-day operations, according to the code, she said.

"It's very, very simple, it's very, very clear. It's not clear in the charter and we want to make the charter reflect what is in the city code," Landbeck said. "We are clearing up things in our charter that are incorrect. It's not about the mayor. It's about inconsistencies in our charter."

McGrady, who was elected mayor in 2015 when he defeated incumbent Mike Bennett, said last week he thinks the council is attempting to change the city government structure because it didn't like the results of the election.

Lindecamp said the resolution has some gray areas of who is in charge and his amendments attempt to clear them up.

Lindecamp said he disagreed with McGrady's "politically motivated" characterization.

He cited the 15 months it took to resolve the vacancy on fourth council seat and the council's rejection of the mayor's first two nominees to fill the spot.

"None of us ever said it was politically motivated," Lindecamp said. "Everybody has glass houses."

Public objection

Marla Posey-Moss, who lives on Avon Drive, told the council members that "basically the amendment minimizes the role of the mayor, regardless of party affiliation."

"While the charter represents a good combination of a mixed form of government," the new changes weaken the mayor's role, said Posey-Moss, who was also a candidate for mayor in 2015.

"It will deter progress, it will belabor progress. It will allow the city manager full power without being an Aberdeen resident," she said.

If the council attempts to weaken the mayor's job, she said, the council members will have an obligation to strengthen theirs.

Ryan Burbey, of Rigdon Road, said the city council would be "disenfranchising" the voters who elected McGrady mayor a year and a half ago.

As much at it pained him, Burbey said, he defended the "ultra conservative mayor." Burbey said he was speaking as an Aberdeen resident, not as president of the Harford County Education Association, the local teachers' union which Burbey heads.

"You are disenfranchise at least 600 voters if you pass this amendment, because they did vote for him," Burbey said of McGrady. "They voted for him to serve as it was when they voted."

Instead, he said, the reasonable thing to do would be to put the subject to referendum and let Aberdeen residents decide.