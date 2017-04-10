Move afoot to cut Aberdeen mayor's powers, vote could come Monday

Three Aberdeen City Council members have introduced changes to the city charter that would "effectively remove all authority of the mayor" and turns the role into a "strictly ceremonial position," the city's mayor says.

The charter amendment resolution, sponsored by council members Sandra Landbeck, Tim Lindecamp and Melvin Taylor was introduced March 13 and was the subject of a public hearing at the March 27 council meeting. It could be voted on as early as Monday's upcoming council meeting.

"I believe it is a politically motivated move to the change form of government because some members of the council did not like the results of the election last November," said McGrady, who defeated incumbent Mike Bennett and two other candidates in the 2015 city election. "If you look at the language, it takes away the mayor's authority and gives it to the council."

Repeated phone messages left last week for the three sponsors yielded no responses other than a text message Thursday from Lindecamp that read: "It needs some thought by all involved."

Ruth Ann Young, who was on the City Council until November 2015 and chose not to seek reelection but still regularly attends council meetings, said she supports what's "commonly called the councilmanic government form."

"It ensures the right hand and the left hand know what's going on, so there shouldn't be any surprises forthcoming," Young said during the hearing last week on proposed change. No one else commented at the public hearing, nor did the council members say anything.

Being a council member is hard work, Young said Thursday, made more difficult when a council member has a full-time job, a family and other responsibilities.

"The ordinary person doesn't realize there's a lot of work to this. There's a lot of homework, too, a lot to study and learn about before you go into the meetings," she said.

The proposed changes could help take some of the weight off the mayor, she said.

"I think it could be helpful for everyone involved," she added.

According to the resolution, which can be approved by simple majority vote, McGrady said, the mayor shall "be recognized as the head of the city government for all ceremonial purposes, by the courts for serving civil process and by the governor for purpose of military law."

It deletes the clauses that say the mayor shall prepare the city's annual budget and that the mayor is the "chief executive" who ensures the city ordinances are carried out by the city manager.

Those responsibilities are transferred to the city manager, according to the proposed resolution, which says the city manager shall "be the chief executive and operating officer" rather than the "chief operating officer," as it says now.

The city manager will also prepare and submit the city budget to the council, according to the proposed resolution.

The city manager will serve at the pleasure of the council, as the existing charter states, but the proposed changes allow any member of the council, not just the mayor, to begin proceedings to remove the city manager.

Were the city manager's position to become vacant, according to the proposed charter change, the "council shall appointed a person to serve as the chief executive and operating officer" on a temporary basis, a responsibility that now belongs to the mayor.

The mayor will not be responsible for appointments, which will all be done by the council as a whole, according to the proposal.

The problem with this, McGrady said, is that it's not the form of government the people elected.

"I was elected with the authority in effect when I was elected," he said. "This is changing the rules after the election because the results didn't go the way they wanted."

He said the three council members sponsoring the charter change resolution are acting "without looking at the big picture."

The city, over the years, has changed its form of government several times.

"Some have been short-sighted," McGrady said. "Patchwork changes, effectively like changing the Constitution of the United States – are not something one should do lightly."

He said he will introduce an amendment to the resolution that any changes, if adopted, don't go into effect until after the next council election, in 2019, when the mayor and four city council members are elected.

Changing the form of government "willy nilly," he said, leads to Aberdeen becoming like a third-world country.

"It's not a good practice," McGrady said. "It doesn't lead to the thing we want in government, which is predictability, that's the number one thing you want. So people who want to invest in your community think you have your act together."