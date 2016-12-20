Fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to an Aberdeen house under renovation Monday

The investigation of a fire that caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to an Aberdeen house that was under renovation Monday night continues as deputy state fire marshals work to find the cause of the blaze and determine exactly where it started.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The house, which is owned by Charles Bush, is in the 300 block of Fords Lane.

No one was in the dwelling when a relative of the owner discovered the fire. The relative came by to check on the renovation work and drop off some items, according to Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire, a spokesperson for the Fire Marshal's Office.

About 40 firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded, and it took 40 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the notice of investigation.

The primary structure, a two-story single-family house, was built in 1916, according online state property records. It was sold to Bush in November of 2015 for $84,000.

The majority of the fire damage happened in an addition being tied onto the rear of the house, according to Alkire.

"That is what is considered a loss," Alkire wrote in a text message Tuesday morning.

Photos from the scene, provided by the Fire Marshal's Office, show the main house is still standing.

The cause and origin of the fire were still under investigation as of Tuesday morning. Alkire was part of a team from the Fire Marshal's Office that was en route to the scene to continue the investigation.

The team was assigned to investigate the cause and origin of the blaze as well as "re-evaluate the remaining structure and assess the damage and make a more thorough determination on the amount of damage," according to Alkire.