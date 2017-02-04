Seven displaced after Aberdeen apartment fire Saturday

Seven people were displaced, including a 3-year-old child who was briefly hospitalized, after a fire caused heavy damage to their Aberdeen apartment building early Saturday morning.

It was one of two fires in the Aberdeen area early Saturday. Firefighters also responded to the Hilton Garden Inn a few hours later for a laundry room fire that was quickly extinguished.

The apartment fire, which happened in a two-story building in the unit block of North Post Road, was reported shortly before 1 a.m., according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire started in a bedroom in the Bodkin family's apartment on the second floor of the building. Teresa Bodkin discovered the fire, got out with her 3-year-old granddaughter and alerted the other tenants in the building, according to the Fire Marshal's report.

Bodkin's daughter, Amie, was not home at the time of the fire, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.

The granddaughter was taken to University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace as a precaution because of her medical history. She was later released, according to the notice.

The Aberdeen Fire Department was the primary responding agency; there were 25 firefighters at the scene, and it took 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as of Saturday morning, according to investigators. The Bodkins and their neighbors, who were also displaced by the fire, are getting help from Harford County Disaster Assistance.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the apartment building and the contents inside, according to the notice.

The second fire Saturday happened around 4 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in the 1000 block of Beards Hill Road.

The fire was caused by the "spontaneous combustion of freshly laundered" towels and rags, according to another notice of investigation from the Fire Marshal's Office.

Staff at the front desk smelled smoke. When they investigated, they found a basket of smoldering towels in the laundry room.

Staffers put out the fire with a bucket of water. The hotel's automatic fire alarm went off, and the guests got out; no injuries were reported.

Five firefighters with the Aberdeen Fire Department responded. The fire caused an estimated $1,000 in damage, according to deputy state fire marshals, who investigated.