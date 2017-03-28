Aberdeen caps fire department contribution at $500,000

The Aberdeen Fire Department stands to get about a $281,000 contribution in the next fiscal year from the city government, up more than $20,000 from allocations the last two years.

The number is based on the city's taxable real estate and goes up and down as the assessable base does, according to Mayor Patrick McGrady.

In previous years, the city has based its allocation on 1 cent of the assessable base; in recent years has increased the contribution to an amount greater than 1 cent. But never has that formula been codified in city documents, McGrady said.

It will be soon, however, upon the Aberdeen City Council's unanimous approval Monday night of an ordinance setting the city's annual contribution to Aberdeen Fire Department.

For years, the city's contribution to the fire department was $130,000. When the budget for Fiscal Year 2016 was approved, before McGrady was mayor, the city's allocation increased to $260,000, which McGrady maintained in the first budget he prepared as mayor a year later.

Those amounts were based on 2 cents per $100 of the city's assessable base and that precedent was made part of the Code of the City of Aberdeen with approval of the ordinance Monday.

"It codifies it in a way it can be easily overturned with a simple majority vote" of the city council, McGrady said after the meeting.

Based on that rate, in the budget being proposed for next year, FY 2018, the fire department will receive about $281,000 from the city, McGrady said.

The ordinance initially set a minimum contribution of $260,000 and a cap of $300,000, but the council members adjusted the maximum to $500,000.

That's a bargain for the city, Councilwoman Sandra Landbeck said later in the meeting after the ordinance she and Councilman Tim Lindecamp sponsored had been approved.

"We are very glad we don't have to pay them for their hours," Landbeck said.

She shared the number of calls the volunteers responded to last year: 854 fire calls and 3,745 EMS calls.

"You can see the volume of work that they do," she said. "So $500,000 doesn't sound so bad when you think about what we would have to pay a paid fire department."

Ed Budnick, president of the Aberdeen Fire Department, told the city council that the city's contribution is crucial to its operations.

"The need for consistent, dedicated funding is becoming increasingly more critical," Budnick said, "for us to provide a level of service you've not only come to expect, but also deserve."

Ruth Ann Young, a former city councilwoman, who lives on Doris Circle, also supported the ordinance.

"It's appropriate because as they are planning, they can count on that money from year to year," Young said.