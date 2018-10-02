Aberdeen Farmers Market to close season with a blast on Thursday

Despite the rain and heat this summer, it’s been an absolutely incredible year for the Aberdeen Farmer’s Market, city officials say, and a big program is planned for the market’s closing evening this Thursday, Oct. 4.

This year’s weekly market in Festival Park has featured new vendors, promotional nights, visits from farm animals, special entertainment, free crafts, giveaways of nearly 300 free IronBirds tickets, and much, much more, according to the latest edition of the Aberdeen city government’s e-newsletter.

“Your response has been phenomenal and as such is deserving of one last special treat as we close out the season,” the e-newsletter states. “But with all good closings, we want to go out in style.”

For the last market of the year from 4 to 7 p.m., the theme will be "Fall In Love With Local."

Plan to join us and your friends for an evening of fun in the park featuring Harford County’s own Smash Hits FM doing a live broadcast from Festival Park. There’ll also be a moon bounce, free face painting, giveaways and more!

Don't forget to bring your four-legged family member with you, as we are a dog friendly market. Be sure to follow us on Facebook for updates.

Are you a vendor interested in joining the market this Thursday for free?

The market’s organizers are allowing new vendors to sign up without charge to give them an idea how their products would sell at future markets.

For more information, please call Mrs. Banuelos at 410-297-4212 or email FBanuelos@Aberdeenmd.gov.

