Aberdeen Exxon robbed again, employee beaten

An employee at the Exxon gas station on Route 40 in Aberdeen was beaten early Sunday morning by a man robbing the store, Aberdeen Police said.

The same business was robbed May 14, also a Sunday and also around 5 a.m.

Detectives are unsure if the robberies are related, but both cases appear to be similar, according to a news release from Aberdeen Police Department.

The time of both robberies is similar and the physical build of the robber in each is also similar, Lt. Will Reiber, spokesperson for Aberdeen Police Department, said Monday.

"We're hoping someone in the community will come forward. Maybe he's confided in someone in the community he committed the crime or someone has information that someone is out there doing these robberies," Reiber said. "Or it could be completely unrelated."

Aberdeen Police officers were called to the Exxon at 7 N. Philadelphia Blvd. around 5:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of an armed robbery.

When they arrived, they were told that a black male had entered the store and ordered the cashier to the ground at gunpoint, according to the release.

The robber punched the cashier repeatedly both with a pistol and with his free hand. After a struggle, the cashier was able to break away and fled the store, according to the release.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Surveillance footage captured the attack is posted on YouTube, and the Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

"The video depicts the violent nature of this person," Reiber said. "We're hoping someone will reach out to us and provide us information."

He is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 250 pounds. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt over a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black face mask and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Det. Sgt. Tomlinson at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.