Differences over charter changes reflect divide in Aberdeen

Members of the Aberdeen City Council remain at odds over a charter amendment they recently approved by the smallest margin possible, one that two council members say was necessary, but the mayor says has the effect of changing the way the city is governed.

Councilman Tim Lindecamp, one of three members who voted for the charter amendment when it was approved, 3-2, at the May 8 council meeting, says a split on the council impedes getting things done.

"I am beyond frustrated with people splitting this council, with the mayor being one of those people," Lindecamp read from a prepared statement at the end of the city council meeting May 22.

Mayor Patrick McGrady, meanwhile, is trying to bring the amendment to referendum, saying the voters should be the ones who decide if the charter gets changed, not the city council.

The charter change, McGrady says, changes the city's form of government and takes away all his authority, placing virtually all executive power in the hands of the city manager, who answers to the five-member council, of which the mayor is a member.

Despite the mayor's opposition, Councilwoman Sandra Landbeck says the change just clarifies what is already in the charter - that the city manager is chief executive of the city. McGrady counters that the mayor has been leading the government and setting the budget since the city changed to an elected mayor form of government 25 years ago.

McGrady would not acknowledge there is a divide among the council members.

"I remain committed to working with the entire City Council. I remain committed to making Aberdeen a place where people love to live," the mayor said this week. "It's not helpful to anybody to try to pick fights."

He also said he believes the city council members "get along really well."

"We are able to exchange ideas in a way that is respectful and we're usually able to come to positive outcomes for the city," McGrady said. "I don't think there's been any issue with that."

Landbeck agreed, and said the council is united in its decisions 90 percent of the time.

"Most likely if we talk issues through ahead of time. This is when we get things done," she said.

The 3-2 split (Landbeck, Lindecamp and Melvin Taylor versus McGrady and Steven Goodin) comes when the mayor acts on his own and brings items for action of which the rest of the council has little or no advance knowledge, she explained.

"The mayor wants to have executive powers and push things through without our input," Landbeck said.

The dispute has its roots in the 2015 city election, when McGrady upset incumbent Mike Bennett to win the mayor's office. Bennett supported three of the council members who were elected with McGrady – Landbeck, Lindecamp and Taylor.

Two candidates tied for the fourth seat, one who was supported by Bennett, the other by McGrady. It took months to resolve the tie, with McGrady offering two nominees who were rejected by the other three, until they finally settled on his appointment of Goodin, who had not been a candidate in the election.

Other than Landbeck, none of the other four elected officials held office prior to 2015.

No alliances

There are no alliances on the council, Lindecamp and Landbeck insisted, saying they make their decision based on what is best for the city.

"I am not in any allegiance against Mayor McGrady, and whether I personally like him or not has nothing to do with any of the decisions I make sitting here on this council. I was elected to represent the citizens of Aberdeen and their best interests," Lindecamp wrote in the statement he read last month.

"Contrary to some beliefs, I listen to each and every person that speaks to me, whether in person, via email or over the phone," he continued. "I always consider that input in making decisions, and I take what that majority of those people are requesting and put into action."

Neither Taylor nor Goodin could be reached for comment for this article.

McGrady maintains the charter amendment strips him of executive duties he was elected to carry out.

"The people of Aberdeen voted for the form of government that included the Mayor as the Chief Executive Officer of the City of Aberdeen," McGrady wrote on the webpage he has set up to organize the petition drive.

"This form of government allows you to call me when there is a problem, and I can address it. In the past year, I have received calls about garbage pickup, potholes, taxes, trash stickers and sewer backups. That's what I signed up for. That's why we elect a Mayor," he wrote.

McGrady said collecting the 1,990 signatures (20 percent of the registered voters of Aberdeen) to bring the amendment to referendum won't be easy. He has until June 14 to collect the necessary signatures.

"We're collecting signatures every day, we're rocking and rolling," he said. "It's a high hurdle, but someone's got to stand up for the rights of the voters to have a say in their government."

There are problems with the city charter, he said, but the way to fix them is to involve the people in the city.

"But for some reason the city council, without say from the voters, completely changed the form of government. The voters deserve a right to say yes or no to those changes," McGrady said. "They intended to fix a problem that doesn't exist. I continue to be disappointed by it."

McGrady says the people should decide a charter change, but Landbeck said that is contradictory to his previous actions.

"The split is intensified by his idea that the people should not decide our matters like the tied election ... but feels the people should decide whether he may be executive, contrary to the form of government the people of Aberdeen first chose," she said.

Lack of vision

Landbeck said McGrady wants to be the chief executive, as he believes the people elected him to be, but "he forgets the people elected us to create a vision for the city, of which we have none at this point, and to make sure this vision and tenets of the charter are upheld."

Landbeck says it's a lack of vision on the part of the city council for Aberdeen that is causing the division.

She cited the old Aberdeen High School building, which McGrady asked the council if it was interested in selling.

"How can we decide if we want to sell it if we don't have a vision? He wants to solve a problem as it comes up in isolation. We want to have a vision so we know how to make a decision," she said. "Yes [the council is divided]. Obviously, very. I really feel bad about that."