Aberdeen building reputation as being business-friendly, mayor says

The City of Aberdeen’s quick response to amend its development regulations to accommodate a new medical facility planned by Upper Chesapeake Medical Center is one example of how the city is becoming more business-friendly, according to Mayor Patrick McGrady.

It was five weeks between when Bel Air lawyer Joseph Snee requested the city amend its development regulations to accommodate its free-standing medical center to replace the aging Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace and the approval of those changes Monday night.

And when it comes to development, McGrady said the city can potentially move a project through the development process in about a month.

“The city is not going to slow roll any projects, whether it’s a hotel or apartment in the [transit-oriented development area] or the expansion of a gas station in city limits,” McGrady said. “We have expressed a willingness to have a fast timeline.”

Theoretically, a site plan could be approved by the City Council within 30 days of it being submitted to the Planning Commission.

“We treat everybody the same. We don’t treat anybody special or as if their project is more pressing,” he said.

When he appeared before the planning commission July 23 to explain Upper Chesapeake’s possible project and the need to change the development regulations, he said he would make a formal request at a later date. That night, however, the commission recommended the request be approved and introduced to the City Council, which it was Aug. 13. The council held a public hearing on the ordinances to amend the development regulations on Aug. 20, normally a night off for the council, then approved the changes Monday.

The next steps are up to Upper Chesapeake. Officials said the health care system is still exploring the feasibility of the project.

Were a site plan submitted, it would be handled in a “timely way,” McGrady said, just like any other project, which he said is a change for Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen, for many years, has suffered a reputation as the opposite — slow rolling, with an unwillingness to work with people who want to get a project done,” he said. “We have started to change that in the last couple years.”

The structure of the public works has changed to include an engineer and assistant to the engineer who McGrady says are “highly qualified” and can review applications in a timely way.

As such, the city has developed a reputation for being easy for people who want to pitch an idea and get feedback from the city.

“And once an idea fleshes out and it’s put on paper, it can translate to plan approval in short order,” McGrady said. “It doesn’t mean they can build tomorrow, but the process, in my opinion, is the smoothest it has ever been.”

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS