Aberdeen Police enforce crosswalk laws, produce pedestrian safety video

The Aberdeen Police Department recently began taking enforcement action against motor vehicle operators who violate the state's crosswalk laws.

The department also has put together a short public service video reminding pedestrians and vehicle operators of laws pertaining to crosswalks.

The video can be seen on the department’s website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, as well as on YouTube.

During the filming of this public service announcement, several vehicles failed to stop for Corporal Craig Gentile, who at times was in the middle of the roadway in the crosswalk, the department noted in a news release. This resulted in a few video takes.

The Aberdeen Police Department would like to remind pedestrians and vehicle operators the following:

For pedestrians:

Use sidewalks and marked cross walks whenever possible.

Press the pedestrian signal button and wait for the walk signal.

Always stop at the curb and look left, right and left before crossing a street.

Watch for cars turning into or leaving driveways.

Walk, don’t run across the street.

Wear light or bright colored clothing.

Pay attention - take off headphones while walking – no texting or playing games.

For drivers:

Always stop for pedestrians.

Obey traffic signs, signals and markings.

Don’t run red lights.

Observe posted speed limits. Speeding only makes it more difficult to stop for pedestrians.

Keep your eyes on the road. It’s illegal to use a handheld phone/device or text while driving.

When a school bus stops, the flashing red lights go on and the stop sign flaps come out, drivers in BOTH directions are required to stop. This is the most dangerous time as children are getting on or off the bus.

It is against the law to pass a stopped school bus with its flashing red lights activated and stop arm extended;

Drivers must be patient. There is simply no room for aggressive driving around a school bus.

It is unlawful for a driver to pass a vehicle that is stopped for a pedestrian in either a marked or unmarked crosswalk.

Vehicles facing a green signal, including any vehicle turning right or left, must yield right-of-way to any pedestrian lawfully within an adjacent crosswalk.