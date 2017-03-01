Aberdeen council delays vote on new 75-room hotel off Beards Hill Road

Despite pleas from the developer that time is of the essence, the Aberdeen City Council has delayed voting on a preliminary site plan for a 75-room hotel planned on Barnett Lane off Beards Hill Road.

The site plan for the hotel, to be operated by Keta Patel, is essentially the same as one approved in 2008, save for the elimination of a meeting room, Tory Pierce, of Frederick Ward Associates, told council members during their nearly 4-1/2 hour meeting Monday night.

After Pierce's presentation, the council voted 4-1 to delay voting on the plan until they had time to discuss it. Monday's meeting also included a two-hour hearing on a request to rezone two properties on Old Philadelphia Road.

Approval of the 2008 hotel plan expired and so it had to be resubmitted to the city.

"We were hoping to complete it, but the market kind of crashed" and there was no money, Patel said. "It seems to be picked up and we'd like to proceed now."

Residents of the nearby Catholic Charities senior citizen housing on Beards Hill Road opposed building a hotel behind their complex, citing traffic the hotel generate and its location at the end of the lane.

"Nobody wants it there," said Margaret Bennett, who presented the City Council with a petition signed by the 80 residents of the Catholic Charities facility.

The Aberdeen Planning Commission did not make a recommendation on the plan to the city council.

In a rare event, Councilwoman Sandra Landbeck said, the commission's vote on approval was tied. Landbeck is council liaison to the commission.

The commission forwarded the plan to the council suggesting it approve the plan if conditions of the city staff and fire department were met, which both department heads said have been.

Two other Catholic Charities residents also criticized the plan.

"The thing that gets me, is it's a dead end street. There are some single-family homes behind ours which is on a corner. It's a small street, and we already have eight hotels in Aberdeen," Catholic Charities resident Irene Scheff said.

It's also dangerous for residents - of Catholic Charities or elsewhere - who walk to the nearby Beards Hill Plaza.

"People honked at me as I was trying to cross the street with my walker with grocers because was not walking fast enough," Mary Davidson said. "They don't care. I've come really close to being run over. Now you're going to bring in some cheap motel to bring in more traffic and more junk."

Planning commission appointments

Jason Kolligs and Mike Hiob were formally appointed to vacancies on the planning commission Monday night and sworn in by Mayor Patrick McGrady.

The council unanimously approved Kolligs, who had been McGrady's second nomination to the Aberdeen City Council after the November 2016 election ended in a tie. That appointment was rejected by the other council members.

Councilman Tim Lindecamp voted against Hiob's appointment. Hiob is a former city councilman and city council president who made an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2009.

At the tail end of Monday's meeting, around 11:15 p.m., Landbeck said she intends to introduce a charter amendment resolution that will give the city council members more input on appointments to the city's various board and commissions.

The charter says the mayor will make those appointments, with approval by the city council.

"Councilman [Melvin] Taylor raised the issue, we're hoping the council can have more input, more selection on boards," Landbeck said.

Also at Monday's meeting, City Manager Randy Robertson announced the city will host a farmers market the first and third Thursdays of each month under the pavilion in Festival Park. The market will run form May to September from 4 to 7 p.m., he said.

The council will hold a work session the Monday at 5:30 p.m. and a work session and regular council meeting on Monday, March 13, at 5:30 and 7 p.m., respectively.