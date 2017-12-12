Aberdeen recognizes winners of 2017 Christmas Street celebration

The Aberdeen Christmas parade “gets better and better every year” and this year’s was the best Mayor Patrick McGrady has ever experienced, he said at Monday’s city council meeting.

Council members recognized winners of the 2017 Christmas Street celebration, and parade organizer Caroline Curry thanked the people who helped put it on.

“To all the people in the parade, I thank them, because that’s what makes this parade,” Curry said. “And the spectators, because if they were not there, there would be no sense in having a parade.”

Don Curry, president of TCA Property Management, whose float won second place in the adult category, agreed.

“That was the most people I’ve ever seen at a parade,” he said during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting.

Winners in the parade, held Dec. 2, received small monetary prizes.

Don Curry told the council he will take the money his float won and increase it to $1,000 to donate to Answering Prayers Ministries, a ministry he’s involved with “that’s working hard to establish a hospital center for the homeless.”

Curry said he wants to help grow the fund and he is working with Pastor Rick Haynes to create at 501(c)3.

“He’s been on the front lines of homelessness, he’s action been there,” Curry said. “He’s a staunch advocate for those that are homeless and helps them literally every day.”

McGrady told Curry he would match his donation.

The winners are:

Youth category

Cub Scout Pack 802, first place, window decorating and float; Girl Scout service unit 76, first, walking; Aberdeen Parks and Rec baseball, second, float; Karing for Kids, second, walking, and first, window decorating; and Hoppin’ Hawks Jump Rope, third, walking.

Youth/adult category

St. Joan of Arc, first place, float; Hogs & Heroes, second, float; Ballet Xochiquetzal, first, walking; Key Point Health Services, second, walking; and Greater Vision Baptist Church, third, walking.

Adult category

Ravens Nest, first, float; TCA Property Management, second, float; Aberdeen Lioness Lions, third, float; Edible Arrangements, first, walking; and Friendly Paws Vet Clinic, second, walking.

Business category

Aberdeen Room, second, window decorating; and Harford Bank, third, window decorating.