Aberdeen man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

An Aberdeen man was arrested last week on child pornography charges after police received a tip of alleged illegal activities more than two months ago, city police said.

Patrick G. McGrattan, 55, of the 400 block of Ruby Drive, was arrested and charged Jan. 17 with possession of and distributing child pornography, according to online court records. He was released from the Harford County Detention Center on his own recognizance.

On Nov. 10, 2017, a deputy with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone had uploaded child pornography onto Tumblr, according to police.

An investigation into the IP address led to the Ruby Drive address and to McGrattan as the suspected user.

On Jan. 16, the Sheriff’s Office Child Advocacy Center searched McGrattan’s home.

McGratten told police he did not remember posting the picture, but said he had been collecting child pornography since 1998, according to charging documents. He also told them where to find a hard drive with child pornography images on it.

Police said the drive contained 90 images of child pornography, according to charging documents.