Aberdeen mayor considering referendum over charter changes

Despite constant protests to the contrary by several City Council members, Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady continues to insist the changes approved this week to the city charter "take away the powers" of the mayor, a "violation of the fundamentally American principle that voters get to make decisions about their government."

The council voted 3-2 Monday night to adopt the changes to the city charter that Councilwoman Sandra Landbeck says were done to make the document consistent. The changes have been under consideration for several months.

"It had nothing to do with the mayor at all. I'm really sorry it got billed like that," Landbeck said Wednesday. "It was really to straighten out a conflict in our charter with the duties of the city manager and the duties of the mayor."

She and Councilmen Tim Lindecamp and Melvin Taylor voted for the charter changes; McGrady and Councilman Steven Goodin voted against them.

Monday's vote mirrored a division on the council that has existed since the 2015 city election in which McGrady defeated incumbent mayor Michael Bennett, who ran on a ticket with Landbeck, Lindecamp and Taylor. The split became almost immediate when the four could not agree on filling a vacancy in the fourth council seat and the matter dragged on for nearly five months before McGrady selected Goodin, and he was confirmed.

Before the council voted on the charter changes, McGrady introduced an amendment that would have made the changes after the next election cycle, so the voters are the ones making the decision. The council rejected his amendments, 3-2.

In a statement issued Wednesday, McGrady said he is evaluating what needs to be done to petition the charter changes to referendum.

"I have had multiple calls from community members to petition this issue to referendum, and I'm evaluating what would need to happen for that to be successful," he said.

Changing the charter to make it more consistent dates back several years, to before McGrady was elected, Landbeck said, and came to a head when the city was hiring a new city manager last year following the departure of Douglas Miller for a similar post in Ocean City.

The way the charter was written, she said, the mayor, whomever it was, had the authority to tell all employees to do what he or she wanted.

"That's the job of the city manager," Landbeck said.

Because Miller was Aberdeen's city manager for almost a decade, she said, people got used to the way things were done. But when it came time to hire his replacement, it didn't seem like they'd be able to hire one given the job description.

"But there was a very contentious election, the mayor was taking it very personally and it was causing too much grief," so the council dropped the discussion, Landbeck said.

After Randy Robertson was hired as city manager last summer, city employees were getting confused about whom they were supposed to take directions from, and they "got to be unhappy," Landbeck said. That prompted Landbeck, Lindecamp and Taylor to again look at changing the charter.

Their goal was to do three things, she said: Stipulate that the city manager would direct the daily affairs with city employees, that the city manager prepares the budget and that the mayor be responsible for making appointments to commissions and boards, with consent of the council.

"There was no restructuring at all. It's so unfortunate it got tagged like that. We were streaming out things in our charter that were very conflicting," Landbeck said.

Having the city manager oversee the employees helps ensure a balance of power in the city, she said. It's to make sure the city manager "carries out the vision and welfare of the city," she said. "We tell the city manager what we want done, he sees that it's carried out. It's a very nice check and balance. It's not how [the charter] was written."

Aberdeen's city government underwent a complete restructuring in 1992, when the city charter was changed from a five-member commission form of government to an elected mayor and city council form, one in which the mayor also serves as a member of the council. The charter last underwent a wholesale revision in 2010 under Bennett as mayor. Landbeck is the only one of the current elected officials who was in office then.

With the latest changes, the city manager prepares the annual budget, not the mayor, and as such the budget is the city manager's, Landbeck explained.

"If you look at it, it can't belong to [the mayor] because he votes on it. We made sure that was taken care of," Landbeck said.

As for appointments to boards and commissions, they really should be the mayor's responsibility, Landbeck said, "but we weren't happy with the balance it was becoming."

The mayor will continue to have the power to make appointments, but they must be done with the consent of the city council members.

McGrady disagrees with everything approved, and enumerated his concerns in this statement: "Specifically, these changes will take away the powers of the duly-elected Mayor over the budget, over oversight of the City government, of reporting to the public via the State of the City address, and removes the authority to make appointments for all public commissions of the City."

A year and a half after a new mayor was elected, "the City Council voted ... to change the results of the election because they think they know better than the voters how the Mayor and Council should interact," he wrote.

It's interesting to note, he said, who was on the council the last time changes were made to the structure of government, including Landbeck.

"In 2010, she cast a vote in favor of the current form of government, when significant powers were modified and given to the mayor," McGrady said. "Now there's a different mayor and now the mayor needs different powers, seemingly."

The changes, he said, don't allow the voters to be the ones making the decisions about their government.

"The Charter of the City of Aberdeen is the document that establishes our government - it is our Constitution. It is a radical and unacceptable action to fundamentally change the form of government between elections," he wrote in his statement.

McGrady said he sought to have the charter changes become effective in November 2019, after the next mayor is sworn in, so it's not a seated council that is changing the form of government.

"The alternative is holding a referendum," McGrady said Monday. "It's important the people get a say in what they vote for, and [that] they elect the next mayor for the authority they want him to have."