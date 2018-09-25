Six Aberdeen businesses honored for years of service

Six Aberdeen businesses were recently honored for their years of service in the city.

Representatives from the City of Aberdeen and Harford County visited with the local establishments on Monday, Sept. 17, to present them with certificates and to thank them for their years of business, according to the latest edition of the city’s e-newsletter.

Mayor Patrick McGrady and Harford County Councilman Patrick Vincenti, who represents the greater Aberdeen area, delivered certificates of appreciation to the following businesses:

- Golden Corral at 706 S. Philadelphia Blvd. — 38 years of business in Aberdeen;

- Harford Bank at 8 W. Bel Air Ave. — 54 years of business in Aberdeen;

- Home Depot at 979 Beards Hill Road — 14 years of business in Aberdeen;

- Target at 1025 Middleton Road — 22 years of business in Aberdeen;

- Ferrell Fuel Inc. at 607 Old Philadelphia Road — 35 years of business in Aberdeen;

- Loafers at 705 Old Philadelphia Blvd — 5 years of business in Aberdeen.

