Aberdeen has money in the bank, key infrastructure decisions to make

As they put together the budget for the 2018 fiscal year, Aberdeen city officials have some money in the bank and are expecting modest revenue gains.

But they are also looking at looming shortfalls in water and sewer operations that could prompt rate increases this summer, and they have two key infrastructure needs, Middleton Road and a stadium area water tank, which could potentially cost millions.

Mayor Patrick McGrady and three of the four City Council members received a preliminary run-through on the budget during a work session at City Hall Monday evening. Councilman Melvin Taylor was unable to attend.

Finance Director Opiribo Jack and City Manager Randy Robertson conducted the budget briefing. In addition to the mayor and council members Sandra Landbeck, Steven Goodin and Tim Lindecamp, Police Chief Henry Trabert attended.

Working documents show the city received a modest gain to its assessable base of about $13 million. At the current property tax rate of $0.6566 per $100 of assessed value, the revenue gain would be approximately $90,000. The current personal property tax, paid mainly by businesses, is $1.70 per $100 of assessed value.

Jack said the total anticipated increase in real and personal property taxes is projected at $1.1 million, much of the latter attributed to gains the city is seeing from the Frito-Lay plant expansion.

Aberdeen's property tax rate is the highest among Harford County's three municipalities. The Town of Bel Air's current rate is $0.50 and is not expected to change in the FY 2018 budget town officials are currently reviewing. The City of Havre de Grace's current rate is $0.5697, but Mayor Bill Martin's FY18 budget proposes a slight reduction to $0.565.

Total general fund revenue is estimated $16.4 million and expenditures at $14.6 million, which would leave about $1.8 million before any capital project outlay is considered. In addition to property tax revenue, the city receives shares of the county hotel tax and the state admissions tax, police grants, state highway user revenue and permit and license fees.

The current city budget covering all funds – general, capital, water, sewer and stadium – is $26.3 million; the current general fund, which covers police, city administration and streets maintenance, is $15.2 million.

Raises, positions

Robertson, who is putting together his first budget since joining the city last summer, is proposing a 3 percent step increase for city employees and an additional 1 percent performance based increase for those who merit one.

He said the spending proposals are "conservative" and he prefers to give employees merit raises, rather than an automatic cost of living adjustment.

He's also asking for five additional positions: a grants coordinator for the planning department; three public works maintenance workers – one each for general DPW, water and sewer; and an additional mechanic that would be shared by water and sewer.

"I've said in the past I believe our public works is understaffed," Robertson said. The grant work currently falls to the director of planning and community development, whom Robertson said has a full plate and needs the additional support person.

Aside from the pay increase and additional positions, projected operational spending increases include $40,000 for economic development consultants, $79,000 for workers compensation insurance and $52,000 for health insurance, which Robertson and Jack stressed is only an estimate at this point.

Public works is proposing to retrofit about half the street lights in the city to LEDs, which will cost about $100,000. Robertson said the energy savings will bring the net cost down to $60,000. The second half of the lights would be done in 2019.

They also plan to spend approximately $136,000 for police vehicle replacements, but also are projecting fuel consumption savings of $50,000.

Capital projects

Robertson said the past indications from the council are that extending Middleton Lane from Route 22 to Beards Hill Road "should be a number one priority of the city," and $1 million would likely be reserved in the budget for the project.

That figure, however, would be "a placeholder," McGrady noted, because they don't really know how much the project will cost.

One issue is how much the city can expect in contributions from two commercial property owners that have property along the route of the proposed extension. There have been preliminary talks with both; however, no agreements are imminent, the mayor conceded.

Jack said the city has about $2.7 million in its fund balance. Under a policy set by a previous mayor and council, such funds are supposed to be used for capital projects, he said.

"Or the policy could be changed," McGrady replied.

City officials don't have a firm estimate on the cost of the water tank which is planned north of Ripken Stadium to allow future residential growth; however, Jack said it would be in the $4 million range.

Some of the area north of the stadium was previously annexed by the city and more annexations could occur, something McGrady has said he wants to encourage. But no intense development can occur without the tank to provide adequate water pressure and storage.

Typically, the cost would be recovered by connection fees charged to developers.

The city does have $2 million, set aside in a "lock box," as Jack put it, for water system improvements, a revolving loan fund set up in 2014. The money came from a settlement Aberdeen received after its water supply wells were contaminated by the gasoline additive MTBE and the city participated in a successful class action suit against manufacturers to recover its abatement costs.

Robertson said, however, that it would be difficult to undertake the Middleton Road and water tank projects in the coming fiscal year, "without sharpening the knife in other areas."

Water and sewer

Jack said they are proposing a 6.99 percent increase in water rates, reflecting a phase-in of higher rates Harford County is charging. Aberdeen buys treated water in bulk from the county to augment its supply.

The base quarterly rate of $17.85 for 3,500 gallons of use or less would increase to $19.09, and the rate of $5.39 for each 1,000 gallons above the minimum would increase to $5.77.

No increase is proposed in the sewer usage rates; however, McGrady pointed out that once capital and operating costs are factored in, the water fund and the sewer fund, which are operated as separate enterprise funds would show projected losses.

"If you have an operating deficit in the sewer fund, would you not raise rates?" he asked.