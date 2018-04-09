Aberdeen mayor and council introduce fiscal 2019 budget

The City of Aberdeen’s proposed budget for fiscal 2019, with more than $25.3 million in spending across all funds, was introduced during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

“Essentially, our budget is in good shape; it’s relatively flat compared to last year,” City Manager Randy Robertson said. “It provides a pretty robust round of capital funding, primarily in the public works side.”

He said there are no anticipated fee increases or in water and sewer rate increases.

“At the same time, we are also not anticipating any tax increases,” Robertson said.

Mayor Patrick McGrady and the four-member City Council voted unanimously to introduce Ordinance 18-O-11, the budget ordinance. A public hearing is scheduled for April 23, and the budget can be adopted either May 7 or May 23, but it must be finalized by early June, Robertson said.

New expenses

The budget was presented for review by McGrady and four city council members during work sessions Monday evening, before the council meeting and in a session April 2.

Robertson told city leaders then that the budget is expected to be relatively flat, although there are some anticipated increases in expenses, such as a 20 percent increase in employee health care costs, and requests to give municipal employees one salary step increase and a 1.5 percent cost of living adjustment, or COLA, as well as a plan to increase the salaries of higher-ranking police officers so they are comparable with those of the Havre de Grace Police Department.

“Up to a certain level we are competitive and at the beginning levels we are ahead of them . . . around [salary] step 9 for each rank, they start pulling away from us,” Aberdeen Police Department Deputy Chief Kirk Bane said during the April 2 work session.

Under a change in the City Charter approved last year, the city manager was basically put in charge of city government, answering to the full five-member City Council, rather than to the mayor, who is a member of the council.

Robertson projects more than $25.3 million in spending next year, including a general fund budget of $17.68 million. The general fund, which includes $2.1 million worth of capital projects, is $64,447 higher than the $17.62 million general fund adopted for the current fiscal year, according to budget documents.

The budget includes $181,000 for legal expenses next year, a $65,000 increase from the current year.

“The attorney fees, I’m just looking at reality, we’re spending a lot of money, you all know that,” Robertson told the mayor and council.

City Attorney Frederick Sussman has been working with officials on matters such as the city’s sale of the former Moose Lodge on North Rogers Street — since acquired by property developer and former state senator Arthur Helton to be refurbished for a German restaurant — and the bonds the city still owes for construction of Ripken Stadium as Aberdeen seeks to work out management of non-baseball events at the facility and the possible sale of the stadium.

Robertson also floated the idea of the Aberdeen joining a class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors. Harford County has retained a national law firm in its suit. Officials in Bel Air and Havre de Grace are considering a separate class action suit, according to Robertson.

The city manager later said the projected legal expenses are based on heavy use of legal services in the current fiscal year, including attorney’s fees for bond counsel services. City leaders wanted to ensure they did not run afoul of any federal laws related to the tax-exempt status of the construction bonds earlier this year when working out an agreement with the Huntley Sports Group to manage non-baseball events at the stadium.

That one-year agreement has since been executed, and Huntley CEO Athan Sunderland has been booking small events. Conflicts between Ripken Stadium’s sole tenant, Aberdeen IronBirds owner Tufton Professional Baseball LLC, and the city on matters such as insurance coverage, alcohol sales and scheduling has made it difficult to book larger events such as concerts or drone races, Sunderland said during a work session with city leaders in late March.

Robertson has budgeted $40,000 in revenue from facility rentals in next year’s $975,473 stadium fund, one of three self-supporting enterprise funds, along with the water and sewer funds.

Anticipated revenues

On the revenue side, the net assessment on all properties in Aberdeen is $1.41 billion for fiscal 2019, more than $6.5 million less than the $1.42 billion net assessment for fiscal 2018, according to figures Finance Director Opiribo Jack presented April 2.

That means a $42,390 decrease in revenue, from $9.24 million in FY2018 to $9.2 million in FY2019, if the real property tax rate remains the same at .6502 cents per $100 of valuation, Jack said.

“Which for all practical purposes, [it] really is flat,” Jack said. “That’s not significant so much.”

The Constant Yield Tax Rate, the rate needed to keep revenue the same from year to year, is .6532 cents for fiscal 2019, according to Jack.

The personal property tax rate should remain $1.70 per $100, Jack said.

Robertson said the mayor and council could increase the real property tax rate by a fraction of a cent, but “I would encourage you not to look at raising any taxes.”

He also discouraged raising water and sewer rates.

“But there’s a cost associated with that,” Robertson said. “We have a delta we’ll need to make up if we’re going to do the capital funding.”

The proposed budget has $4.97 million in water fund expenses, which includes $2.08 million in capital expenditures, and $4.8 million in sewer fund expenses, including $810,000 in capital projects, according to budget documents.

The proposed stadium fund expenditures, for annual operations, maintenance and debt service on Ripken Stadium, stand at $975,473 for fiscal 2019.

That spending includes $300,000 for construction and maintenance — down significantly from the $1.03 spent on that line item in fiscal 2017 when handrails throughout the stadium, plus their concrete supports, had to be replaced — along with $560,000 for the principal and $42,473 in interest payments for debt service, according to budget documents.

The bulk of the projected stadium fund revenues include a $668,030 transfer from the general fund to balance the stadium budget, according to documents.