Aberdeen introduces budget with water, sewer rate increase, real property tax rate decrease

The City of Aberdeen has some "challenges" in its budget for fiscal year 2018, and while the real property tax rate is proposed to go down by a fraction of a cent, water and sewer rates are proposed to go up, the city manager said earlier this week.

The proposed budget for FY18, which goes into effect July 1, was introduced by the Aberdeen City Council at its meeting Monday night.

The proposed general fund budget of $17,217,870, is the largest of the city's five funds (capital projects, water, sewer and stadium) that total $30,336,594.

The budget includes step increases proposed for city employees that would average 3 percent per person, City Manager Randy Robertson said. The city also is considering adding several employees within the public works department and one to work with planning and zoning and economic development.

The budget also includes $2.9 million from the general fund for construction and resurfacing of Middleton Road and a change in how Aberdeen Police Department maintains its vehicle fleet.

Also included is funding for a new water tank near Ripken Stadium.

The city's real property tax rate is proposed to decrease to the constant yield rate, to $0.6502 per $100 of assessed value to $0.6566. The personal property tax rate will remain the same at $1.70 per $100 of assessed value.

Aberdeen's tax rate is highest among Harford's three municipalities. Bel Air's rate of 50 cents per $100 of assessed value is not expected to change in the budget town commissioners are reviewing. Havre de Grace's rate is $0.5697, but Mayor Bill Martin is proposing to lower it to the constant yield, $0.565.

Property tax revenue, the biggest source of income for Aberdeen, is projected in FY18 to be $10,868,588. County and state funding are the next biggest income sources at $1,850,701 and $1,756,958, respectively.

Because of CPI increase tied in with Aberdeen's agreement to buy water from Harford County, about 900,000 gallons a day, the city is proposing to increase its consumer water rates by 6.66 percent in FY18, to $19.09 for the first 3,500 gallons used and to $5.77 per 1,000 gallons after that, according to budget documents.

Aberdeen will use settlement money from an environmental action class action suit - received after its water supply wells were contaminated by the gasoline additive MTBE - to design a new water tank and refurbish one of the existing ones, according to Robertson.

City officials don't have a firm estimate on the cost of the water tank planned north of Ripken Stadium to allow future residential growth; however, city finance director Obiripo Jack said it would be in the $4 million range.

The sewer fund in Aberdeen, however, continues to struggle, Robertson said. Initial revenue estimates won't cover operating expenses even before any capital projects are proposed.

Because the city will have to install new raw influent screens at the wastewater treatment plant, it is proposing to raise the sewer rates, to $23.65 for the first 3,500 gallons of water use and to $6.74 above 3,500 gallons.

To cover the capital costs, the city will transfer $800,000 from the general fund, according to the budget as introduced.