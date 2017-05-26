Aberdeen City Council to vote on budget at June 5 meeting

As the City of Aberdeen prepares to adopt its budget for next fiscal year, which begins July 1, the city is about $2.5 million ahead on this year's budget, according to information presented to City Council members earlier this week.

The City Council could have voted on the proposed $17,217,870 operating budget for the 2018 fiscal year at its meeting Monday night, but Mayor Patrick McGrady said he wanted to wait until Councilwoman Sandra Landbeck, who missed the meeting, is present.

The budget must be adopted by June 9, and McGrady said that should be completed at council's next meeting on June 5.

The new budget, which totals $30,336,594 among all five funds (operating, capital projects, water, sewer and stadium) includes a slight decrease in the real property tax rate to the constant yield rate, from the current $0.6566 per $100 of assessed value to $0.6502, but increases in city water and sewer rates.

In the black

For this fiscal year, the city's revenues are about $2.5 million more than expenses in the general fund, according to information provided by city Finance Director Obiripo Jack.

The bulk of the increased revenue this year is property tax revenues coming in higher than budgeted by $1.3 million, which is mostly because of new home construction, according to Jack's information.

While state shared revenues are $191,000 less than budgeted, county shared revenues are $66,000 more than budgeted.

Fiscal 2017 expenses have been $860,000 less than budgeted, primarily because of savings in fuel costs, tipping fees, building operations and the rainy day budget.

In the capital budget, expenses ($1.27 million) have been higher than revenues ($1.24 million) by $33,000.

The city's water and sewer funds are also operating in the black this fiscal year, by $775,000 in the water fund and by $1.5 million in the sewer fund.

Revenues in the stadium fund are $659,000 greater than expenses, Jack said.