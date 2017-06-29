Aberdeen man charged in last Friday's bank robbery

An Aberdeen man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the armed robbery of a bank in the city last Friday, Aberdeen Police said.

Jason Eli Madison, 37, of Krause Court, was arrested at the Chesapeake Grill in Havre de Grace around 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from Aberdeen Police Department.

Madison allegedly robbed the Bank of America branch on West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen around 11:32 a.m. last Friday, according to police.

During the robbery, Madison allegedly approached a bank teller with a note demanding money and produced a handgun, according to the release.

The robber, described as a black man in his 30s and wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a yellow safety vest and white hard hat, then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives with the Aberdeen Police Department obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and released his photo to the public. Madison was identified as the suspect partly because of anonymous tips sent to the Aberdeen Police Department's Facebook page, according to the news release.

Madison is charged with armed robbery, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, first- and second-degree assault and theft, police said. His bail status was unavailable Thursday morning.

Madison has been arrested several times in the past and at the time of the alleged bank robbery was on probation following a second-degree assault conviction. He was charged in September 2014 with assault, failure to obey a lawful police order and obstructing and hindering police, according to online court records.

He pleaded guilty to the assault charge in October 2014 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but one month and one day suspended, according to court records. He received three years probation.

Charges of trespassing in May 2013and theft in June 2013 were placed on the inactive docket and charges of second-degree assault in January 2011 were dismissed according to court records.