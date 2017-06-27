Aberdeen bank robbed Friday morning, suspect still at large

Aberdeen Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man who robbed the Bank of America branch on West Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen Friday morning.

The robber remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a man walked into the bank around 11:32 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Aberdeen Police Department.

Employees told police the robber approached a bank teller with a note demanding money and pulled out a handgun, according to the release.

The man then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Responding officers were unable to find the robber, who is described as a black man in his 30s. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, a yellow safety vest and white hard hat, according to police.

"The investigation is very active, ongoing and detectives are working leads," Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber said. "But we don't have an arrest."

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121 or send a Facebook message. All tips are confidential.