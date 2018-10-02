Elkton woman allegedly runs over teenager during fight at convenience store in Aberdeen

An Elkton woman allegedly tried to run over a teenage employee of a convenience store in Aberdeen Sunday morning, Aberdeen Police said.

Officers were called to the 700 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person hit by a car, according to a news release from Aberdeen Police Department.

A 17-year-old female was suffering from life-threatening injuries after being run over be a vehicle, police said.

The female, a store employee, had gotten into an argument with a woman, later identified as Shyria Nicole Watson, 21, who has addresses in Elkton and in Newark, Del., police said.

Witnesses told police the victim was allegedly intentionally run over by a white vehicle, police said.

The driver of a white vehicle, Watson, allegedly drove toward the store employee, who jumped into the hood of the car, police said.

The victim hit the vehicle’s windshield and Watson allegedly moved forward, propelling the victim onto the ground, then allegedly drove forward again, over the victim, police said.

Watson allegedly drove off afterward, police said.

A family member who owned of car Watson was driving convinced Watson to return to the store, where a white Nissan with damage to the hood and windshield drove onto the lot, police said

Watson was arrested when she returned and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, police said.

The employee was taken by Medevac to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to police.

She was in surgery Tuesday afternoon but her injuries were no longer considered life-threatening, Reiber said.

Watson and the employee “had some kind of knowledge of each other,” Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber said Tuesday.

In July, police responded to the same store where the same two people had gotten into an argument during which several items were thrown and pepper spray was possibly used, Reiber said.

The victim, the employee, was referred to the District Court Commissioner to file charges, but nothing further ever came of the incident, he said.

Watson is being held at the Harford County Detention Center on $75,000 bail, according to online court records. She was scheduled to have a District Court bail review hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

