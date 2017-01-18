HdG man charged with assaulting woman, kicking dog in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen woman, who witnessed a car accident, was assaulted Saturday when she told the driver she was calling 911, Aberdeen Police said.

The woman, who was walking her dog in the first block of Rogers Street shortly before 9 p.m., told police she saw a vehicle hit a tree, according to Sgt. Will Reiber of the Aberdeen Police Department.

When she told the driver she was going to call police, the driver, later identified as Michael Andrew Simpson, allegedly smacked her in the face and pushed her to the ground. Simpson also allegedly kicked the woman's dog, Reiber said.

The woman called police any way and when they arrived, suspected Simpson was under the influence of alcohol. Still on the scene, Simpson allegedly admitted he had been drinking, Reiber said.

Simpson, 27, of the 1300 block of Kathryn Way in Havre de Grace, is charged with second-degree assault and animal cruelty. He is also charged with driving under the influence of and while impaired by alcohol, driving while his registration was suspended, negligent and reckless driving, speeding and failure to control speed to avoid a collision.

He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and released Sunday on $15,000 bond.