Aberdeen 7-Eleven robbed Wednesday, police hunt for suspect

Aberdeen Police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed 7-Eleven on West Bel Air Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Employees of the convenience store, in the 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue, told police the robber was a black male, wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and a mask which covered most of his face, according to a news release from Aberdeen Police Department.

The robber entered the store and, implying he had a handgun, immediately ordered two employees and a customer to the ground.

After obtaining cash from the store, the robber ordered the employees and customer to a backroom. The robber then ran off, according to the release.

One witness described what they believed was a handgun in one of his jacket pockets.

Police are treating the suspect as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Divel, 410-272-2121, ext. 132.