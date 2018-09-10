Harford to remember 9/11 terror attacks on 17th anniversary

Harford County, which lost three people with local ties in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, will again remember the horrific event on its 17th anniversary Tuesday.

At 8:30 a.m., Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will lay a wreath outside the main county office building, at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air, in remembrance of the 2,977 people who died in the attacks in New York City, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Among the victims were Joseph V. Maggitti, an Abingdon resident, who was killed at the World Trade Center in New York City; retired Army Staff. Sgt. Willie Q. Troy, an Aberdeen Proving Ground resident, who was killed at the Pentagon in Virginia; and Deborah Jacobs Welsh, whose husband, Patrick, was from Bel Air. Mrs. Walsh, a flight attendant, was killed when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pa., after being hijacked by the terrorists.

The wreath-laying in Bel Air will be followed by a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time the first of two highjacked airliners hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower. The South Tower was hit at 9:03 a.m.

Glassman sent an email to all county government employees Wednesday inviting them to join him or to observe the moment of silence wherever they might be, according to county administration spokesperson Cindy Mumby.

In his monthly e-newsletter that also went out Wednesday, the county executive invited all citizens to participate and to honor the victims of the attack both on Tuesday and beyond.

“Later this month we will also remember the heroes who gave their lives helping others and the innocent victims of 9/11,” he wrote. “Wherever you may be this Tuesday the 11th, I invite you to join with our county government employees in observing a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. for the Harford County citizens and others who were lost. Together we will ensure that their sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

Tuesday afternoon, a flag-waving remembrance tribute to 9/11 victims and their families will take place in Joppa at the Old Mountain Road overpass crossing Interstate 95.

Since the first anniversary of 9/11 in 2002, the flag-waving, which is organized by state Dels. Pat McDonough and Rick Impallaria, aided by local volunteer fire companies and veterans groups, has become an annual tradition in Harford County.

The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be plenty of free parking at the park-and-ride lot at Route 152 and the I-95 interchange.

“We encourage people to bring their families, friends and flags on Tuesday, Sept. 11th, from 4 to 6 in the afternoon,”McDonough said in a statement.

For additional information, contact McDonough at 410-238-0025 or e-mail Patmcdee@comcast.net.

In addition to the three people with Harford County ties who died as a result of the 9/11 attacks, 19 other people from the county have either died in terrorist related attacks dating back to 1988 or in the wars against terror that have followed 9/11.

