No recent issues at 510 Johnnys, Harford liquor board, Bel Air Police report

The popular 510 Johnnys bar and restaurant in Bel Air, which had its liquor license suspended for four days and had to pay an $8,000 fine because of issues related to its now-defunct college nights, has been problem-free in recent weeks, according to Harford County Liquor Control Board and Bel Air Police Department leaders.

“It’s been calm and quiet there,” Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore said Thursday.

He said there had been no calls for service at the establishment since a Dec. 20, 2017 show cause hearing at the liquor board headquarters in downtown Bel Air.

Pilar Gracia, the liquor board administrator and chief counsel, also said there have not been any recent issues.

“We have not received any complaints about anything over there since the hearing on the [Dec.] 20th,” she said Thursday.

About 10 of Moore’s officers testified during that two-hour hearing about problems such as underage drinking, fights and large crowds in the parking lot and intoxicated drivers leaving the premises.

They said the majority of the issues happened during 510 Johnnys’ popular college nights on Thursdays and that officers had been working mandatory overtime shifts Thursday night into Friday morning in recent months to deal with those problems.

The restaurant owners were aware of the problems and had been working to scale back college night, but they pledged at the hearing to end it all together.

Moore said the operators have “always been cooperative” with police, but “they were just experiencing some bumps in the road” regarding the previous issues.

“They’ve tried to do their best, and I think as a result of that hearing, hopefully they’re on the right path for the future,” Moore said.

Gracia said the $8,000 fine has been paid, and 510 Johnnys served its license suspension from Thursday, Jan. 4 through Saturday, Jan. 7. The board had the suspension take effect after the December holidays since 510 Johnnys had scheduled holiday events.

The restaurant operators also posted a $1,000 bond as part of the suspension. Gracia described it as a “performance bond.”

She said the licensees can “always seek return” of the bond if they don’t have any issues over the next year.

“If there is a problem then we can also seek forfeiture of the bond,” Gracia said.

She said 510 Johnnys is not under closer scrutiny than other license holders because of the fine and suspension, though.

“Any of the licensees are always subject to monitoring at any point in time,” Gracia said.

Neither 510 Johnnys licensee Nicholas Tsirlis, nor his lawyer, Peter Prevas, returned messages seeking comment Thursday.