Nearly $273,000 raised in 2018 4-H livestock auction at Harford farm fair

The prices for individual animals sold during this year’s 4-H Livestock Sale at the Harford County Farm Fair might not have been as eye-popping as some of the prices fetched at the 2017 auction — when the grand champion steer sold for more than $30,000 — but the nearly $273,000 total raised put this year’s sale in the record books, too.

“It will be the best sale ever,” treasurer Robert Tibbs said after the 51st annual sale concluded Saturday evening.

The livestock auction, which lasted about four hours this year, was the final major event of the 31st annual Farm Fair. The fair ran from Monday to Saturday at the Harford County Equestrian Center on North Tollgate Road in Bel Air.

The annual event had been plagued by rain for much of the week, including an intense thunderstorm Friday evening, but the weather was mild Saturday evening.

Tibbs, who raises beef cattle at his Shadow Springs Farm in Level and has supported the fair since it was revamped in 1988, said he remembers when the auction raised about $30,000. Child and teen members of local 4-H clubs and Future Farmers of America chapters put up for sale farm animals they have raised throughout the year, or items they have created such as cakes.

Buyers, including individuals and businesses, make their bids in response to the rapid-fire calls from auctioneers. There were 174 items, or lots, listed for sale this year.

This year’s 1,365-pound grand champion market steer, raised by Madelyn Grimmel of Jarrettsville, sold for $7.50 a pound, or $10,237.50, to the Giant supermarket of Rock Spring. Last year’s grand champion steer, also purchased by Giant of Rock Spring, was raised by April Troyer of Monkton. The 1,279-pound steer sold for $24 a pound, netting $30,696.

The total raised by the end of the 2018 auction was $272,840.70, which was displayed on a television monitor in the auction pavilion. Proceeds go back to the youth sellers, who can save the money for college, cover the expenses of raising their animals and reinvest it in livestock for next year.

Most animals sold at the auction, such as poultry, cattle, swine, lambs and goats, go to slaughter, but buyers can also donate them back to the fair. Organizers then arrange to sell the livestock for market value, which Tibbs said is far less than the per-pound or per-head price at the auction, and the proceeds go to the 4-H scholarship fund.

The young participants learn all about the business of agriculture through raising animals for the Farm Fair auction, such as marketing their livestock to potential buyers and raising enough money to cover all expenses leading up to the auction, according to Tibbs.

“It teaches them a little bit of everything,” he said.

Billy Boniface, of Darlington, and his wife, Barbara, were among Saturday’s buyers. Boniface is a past Harford County Council president and is the director of administration for Harford County Executive Barry Glassman — the county executive also purchased animals Saturday.

Boniface said he and his wife bid and buy each year to support the 4-Hers. Their three children, Billy, Bethany and Benjamin, all went through the program and showed livestock at the fair auction. He said the support of 4-H community was critical after the death of his son, Benjamin, at the age of 20 in a farm accident in June 2012.

“It’s a close-knit family,” he said of the local 4H organization and its leaders and members.

Importance of agriculture

Paul Johnson, 19, of Wheatland Farm in Forest Hill, took part in his final auction Saturday, as he is aging out of the 4-H program. His older sister, Beth, who aged out of the program in 2016, snapped a photo with her phone as he showed a 1,406-pound steer that sold for $3.90 a pound.

“It’s a lot of hours and manpower to produce an animal and bring it to the fair,” said Paul Johnson, who showed a steer and two hogs at the auction.

He said he has been involved in 4-H since age 5 and showing animals since he was 8. The 2017 graduate of North Harford High School is taking general courses at Harford Community College and plans to study agricultural systems technology at Iowa State University. He plans to eventually take over his family’s farm.

“I think it’s important to know your local farmer,” Johnson said. “He’s most likely the one providing you three meals a day.”

Johnson said he is proud of what he has accomplished in 4-H, learning skills such as responsibility and time management, plus being able to represent Harford County agriculture at venues such as the Mason-Dixon Fair in Delta, Pa., and the Maryland State Fair in Timonium.

“But I am kind of sad it’s all over now,” he said. “I’ll miss it.”

Skylar Majewski, 12, of Forest Hill, returned for her fourth auction Saturday. She and her younger sister, Addison, 9, sold swine — this year is the second for Addison in the auction. Skylar sold a 284-pound pig for $5.50 per pound, and Addison sold her 243-pound pig for $6.75 a pound.

“Once you get to work with them, it’s not that hard,” Addison said of handling animals in the show ring.

Both girls are home-schooled. They raised their livestock on the Jarrettsville farm owned by their grandparents, Paul and Yvonne Majewski.

“I love it,” Skylar said of raising animals. “It is one of the best things I have ever done in my life.”

Addison said she enjoys raising and showing livestock “and seeing them grow up into something you’re going to use.”

Skylar said the pigs are “silly, and they have their own personalities.”

“You get really attached to them, so letting them go is kind of hard,” she said.

Skyler said she and her family still eat pork products.

“It’s kind of sad, but it still tastes good... it’s part of life,” she said.

Ace cakes

Lucinda Stearns, 10, of Clear Meadow Farm in White Hall, sold her championship fondant cake, decorated in the form of a cattle head, for $1,600.

The rising Norrisville Elementary School fifth-grader also had two steers, one of which was a champion crossbred, bred and owned, listed for sale this year. She said she will use her earnings either for college or to buy animals for next year.

The Harford County Farm Fair continued Wednesday afternoon under less rainy conditions.

Lucinda often bakes with her mother, Stacy Rose Stearns, and grandmother, Nancy Rose. David and Nancy Rose, owners of the family-run Clear Meadow Farm, were named Farmers of the Year for 2017 by the Harford County Farm Bureau last November.

“I decided on black [icing] because I have black steers,” Lucinda said.

Stacy Stearns said her daughter’s extended family, including aunts and uncles, and friends of the family, support Lucinda on her baking projects and in working with the cows, which are bred and raised at Clear Meadow Farm.