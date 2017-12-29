2017 brought another 'Day of Horror'

It happened in a matter of minutes.

As the workday began Oct. 18 at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Radee Labeeb Prince called his co-workers around him, then allegedly opened fire with a handgun and killed three of them. Two others were critically injured.

The shooting set off a 10-hour, multi-state manhunt for Prince, who allegedly shot a sixth person, an acquaintance, at a used car lot in Wilmington, Del., around 10:45 a.m.

As the manhunt unfolded and police flooded the Interstate 95 corridor seeking the suspect, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said: "There's an individual out there on the loose who's committed one of the most heinous acts in our county; we certainly consider him armed and dangerous."

After being spotted at about 5:30 p.m., he was ultimately arrested around 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in Newark, Del.

The incident started around 9 a.m. that day, at the kitchen countertop company in an Edgewood business park where Prince had worked for four months.

He gathered his small group of co-workers together, saying "come with me, I want to say something to everybody," a witness said. Without another word, he opened fire.

Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Abingdon, all granite polishers, were killed.

They were described shortly after the shootings by the business's owner, Burak Caba, as "the nicest people."

"They never even raised their voices to their co-workers," he said. "They were peaceful, happy people."

In a statement, the company said: "Words cannot express our feelings. We mourn the loss of our friends. … May God give our friends eternal rest and the families the strength to bear the great pain."

Prince was described as an angry man whose behavior had escalated in the weeks leading up to the killings, a witness said. He was a machine operator.

A former employer at another Harford granite company also feared Prince and, eight months before Prince's rampage, had sought a protective order, which was denied by a Harford County District Court judge.

The employer had fired Prince for allegedly punching another employee in the face. He wrote that Prince came back to the business three times "justifying what he did was right because the other guy was saying some things that he did not like."

A fourth time, Prince allegedly "came to see me, cursed and yelled at me… I felt very threatened because he is a big guy and very aggressive on me," the employer wrote.

He said Prince did not touch him physically, but "I do not want to wait until he will, plus, he already punched a co-worker," according to the complaint. "He can also do it to me."

In Delaware, where Prince will be tried first, he is charged with first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, first-degree reckless endangering, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, resisting arrest and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime,

If convicted of the Delaware charges, Prince faces a possible sentence of life without parole.

In Maryland, Prince is charged with first- and second-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The victims

Bayarsaikhan Tudev was remembered during his services as a devout Christian who emigrated from Mongolia to pursue the American dream.

Tudev was the father of two sons and one daughter, and doted on his grandchildren. He spoke Russian, served in the army, competed in gymnastics, and had a furniture business in Mongolia before moving to the United States, his son said.

Tudev often spoke of America and the freedom and economic opportunities available. He also loved rock 'n' roll music and enjoyed listening to the Rolling Stones and the Bee Gees.

Tudev immigrated in 2005 and loved his job at Advanced Granite Solutions so much that he rose at 5 a.m. each day to make the two-hour commute from Northern Virginia to Harford County.

A light in the Latino community in Aberdeen and Edgewood, Hidalgo Romero worked hard — and shared what he gave, believing that God had provided him with everything. Part of his salary from Advanced Granite Solutions went to help pay the rent of the church he attended, and he worshiped there many days a week. He adored pupusas, but didn't eat much: He'd buy two and share with his friends.

With much of his family - his wife, child, and brothers and sisters - back in El Salvador, the country he'd left 13 years ago, his church in Aberdeen was his surrogate family.

Enis Mrvoljak spent the weekend before he was killed helping lay a stone driveway for a friend's daughter, even though the job didn't pay.

"That was the kind of guy he was," a friend said.

Mrvoljak had made a career working in granite, including in his home country of Bosnia-Herzegovina. He and his wife moved to Maryland from Bosnia around 2002, but she moved back because she was homesick. The couple continued to visit each other and Mrvoljak had planned to return to Eastern Europe to spend the holidays with his wife.