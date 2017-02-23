Harford's 11 homicides in 2016 are mostly closed cases

Harford County had 11 homicides in 2016, an unusually high number that included the shooting deaths of two sheriff's deputies and their killer, the shooting death of an Abingdon man by police and three murders in Aberdeen, according to police.

Three of the other homicides in the county last year were domestic-related, and one homicide involved what police said amounted to roughhousing among friends.

A perpetrator has been identified in all nine cases where the victim was not killed by police. One killed himself, and arrests were made in all the other cases with the exception of one manslaughter case that the state's attorney's office declined to prosecute. Trials remain pending for those arrested.

Two of the people murdered in Aberdeen, a man and a woman shot to death at the same time, were targeted by their killer and the third, the fatal stabbing of a woman visiting the city, appeared to be a random slaying, according to city police.

"I am extremely proud of the Major Cases Unit of the Criminal Investigations Division for achieving 100 percent clearance rate for the homicides that occurred in 2016," Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said in a statement regarding the eight homicides investigated by his agency. "It took hard work, determination, and teamwork to bring closure to not only these cases but closure to the families and friends of the victims."

Gahler noted the Major Cases Unit "consistently has closure rates well above the national average of 64 percent. In fact, they successfully closed 87.5 percent of their homicide cases in 2015. Their diligence sends a clear message that if you choose to commit a crime in Harford County, we will not stop investigating until justice has been served."

Police were not charged in the deaths of David Brian Evans, 68, who killed the deputies last year, or Army Staff Sgt. Travis Boyd Bradley, 36, who was killed during a standoff with police outside his Abingdon home in March.

The three murders in Aberdeen during the summer amounted to a spike in such crimes that a police department spokesperson described as an "anomaly" in a city that had about three homicides in the preceding decade.

All three occurred on the city's east side, which has a history of crime problems.

The Aberdeen Police Department has since ramped up its efforts to engage with the community.

The department was already working with east side residents, especially young people, through multiple programs, but police also have hosted several community meetings to reassure people the city is a safe place, overall, and to encourage residents to work with them to solve and prevent crimes.

"It's a credit to the public that is coming out and buying in and tackling these tough issues and doing it together [with the police]," Detective Sgt. Will Reiber said Tuesday.

County and municipal law enforcement investigated eight homicides and closed all but one case in 2015.

One of the 2015 cases solved, in which a man was shot during a home invasion in Edgewood, was ruled self defense, but an accomplice was charged with first degree murder and entered an Alford Plea to lesser charges.

There were nine homicides in Harford County in 2014 and eight in 2013. Two of the 2014 cases remain open and one of the 2013 cases is open. In the latter year, a man charged with a fatal shooting of another man in Edgewood was acquitted in a jury trial; however, the Sheriff's Office has said it considers that case closed.

2016 Aberdeen homicides

June 13 - Taneisha Chenay Smothers, 31, and Jumal Rodale Dudley, 43, were found shot in front of an apartment complex in the first block of East Bel Air Avenue in Aberdeen. Neither victim lived in the apartments.

Smothers, who lived in the first block of Osborne Road in Aberdeen, was pronounced dead at the scene. Dudley, who lived in Havre de Grace, died at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Two men have since been arrested by Aberdeen Police and charged with the slayings.

Terrell Darnell Walton, 30, and Ronald Brian Comer Jr., 30, both of Aberdeen, have been charged in the murders they are being held in the Harford County Detention Center without bail.

Police said they suspect Walton shot both victims, and Comer was an accomplice. Comer's trial is scheduled to begin April 27, and Walton is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 14, both in Harford County Circuit Court, according to online court records.

Harford County homicides 2016 BRYNA ZUMER RECORD STAFF / Baltimore Sun A man and a woman were shot to death outside an Aberdeen apartment building in June. Two men are awaiting trial in the murders, which were among 11 homicides in Harford County in 2016. A man and a woman were shot to death outside an Aberdeen apartment building in June. Two men are awaiting trial in the murders, which were among 11 homicides in Harford County in 2016. (BRYNA ZUMER RECORD STAFF / Baltimore Sun) (BRYNA ZUMER RECORD STAFF / Baltimore Sun)

Assistant State's Attorney David Ryden described the murders as "execution-style" slayings during a District Court bail review hearing for Comer in June.

July 29 - Ericka Satterfield, 27, of Baltimore, was visiting relatives in Aberdeen when she was stabbed, allegedly by Andrew Sun Lee, 22, of Taft Street in Aberdeen. Police found her in the 100 block of North Post Road early in the morning, suffering from stab wounds. She died later at the hospital.

Police arrested Lee that same afternoon at University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, where he sought treatment for cuts investigators believe were related to the assault on Ms. Satterfield.

Lee is scheduled to go to trial May 9 in Circuit Court, according to court records. During an Aug. 1, 2016 bail review hearing, District Court Judge Victor Butanis ordered a psychological competency test for the defendant, who had received psychiatric treatment through the Sheppard Pratt Health System in the past, according to his public defender. Butanis also ordered that Lee stay in jail on no bail.

Reiber, of the Aberdeen Police Department, noted Comer and Walton have long violent criminal histories.

"He was going to commit violent crimes; it was just a matter of where they were going to be committed," Reiber said of Walton. "He just happened to be in Aberdeen."

Reiber credited good police work, with community support, for the quick arrests of the suspects in the murders.

"We're just thankful that we were able, through the help of the community and obviously through good police work, we were able to make arrests in both those cases and remove those individuals from the street," he said.

Those factors were also in play in the quick arrest of Lee, about 12 hours after the victim was found.

Reiber declined to comment on the relationship between the victims of the double murder and the suspects, but he noted no connection has been found between Lee and Ms. Satterfield.