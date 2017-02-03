Heroin related deaths doubled in Harford last year; majority of victims were white men, age 30

Among the 56 people who died from fatal heroin-related overdoses investigated by the Harford County Sheriff's Office in 2016, the typical victim was a white male around 30 years old.

And, though heroin abuse is a countywide problem that local law enforcement, public health and government leaders characterize as an epidemic, the majority of last year's overdoses, fatal and non-fatal, occurred either in the greater Bel Air area or the Route 40 corridor, with the most fatalities recorded in and around Bel Air and Aberdeen.

A year-end report from the Sheriff's Office covering the 290 overdoses the agency investigated last year shows the highest concentration of overdoses, fatal and non-fatal, was in the Bel Air area's two ZIP codes, which cover a significant portion of the center of the county down to the I-95/543 interchange area. There were 77, compared with 55 a year earlier.

Countywide in 2015, the Sheriff's Office investigated 27 fatal and 173 non-fatal heroin related overdoses, 200 total.

"If you look at the information, you understand that the Bel Air community is not immune to the epidemic," Sheriff's Office Capt. Lee Dunbar said late last week. "It's the epicenter of it."

Heroin numbers could be higher in the Bel Air areas, he said, because of what he called "affluenza."

"More money is available in those communities," he said.

Dunbar leads the Harford County Task Force, which investigates drug-related crimes in the county and partners with law enforcement in neighboring jurisdictions, municipal police departments in the county, the Maryland State Police and federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

There were 11 fatal and 37 non-fatal overdoses reported in the 21014 ZIP in and around the Town of Bel Air and four fatal and 25 non-fatal reported in the 21015 ZIP that includes Bel Air South and Creswell, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Another three fatal overdoses were reported in Forest Hill, 21050, north of Bel Air, where there were eight non-fatal overdoses; one fatal overdose and two non-fatal were reported in Fallston, 21047.

The next highest concentration of overdoses was in Edgewood, 21040, with five fatal and 49 non-fatal, 54 total. Aberdeen was next with 49 total.

The Aberdeen total includes 10 fatal overdoses in the 2001 ZIP, second only to Bel Air.

Joppa, 21085, had six fatal and 18 non-fatal overdoses. Abingdon, 21009, had five fatal and 27 non-fatal overdoses. Havre de Grace, 21078, had four fatal and 18 non-fatal overdoses.

Heroin deaths MATT BUTTON AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun Seven heroin related deaths in the first 29 days of January, as shown Wednesday on the board in front of the Harford County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Bel Air, puts Harford County on pace to exceed last year's total of 56 heroin related deaths. Seven heroin related deaths in the first 29 days of January, as shown Wednesday on the board in front of the Harford County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Bel Air, puts Harford County on pace to exceed last year's total of 56 heroin related deaths. (MATT BUTTON AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun)

The only other ZIP code in Harford with more than one fatal overdose was Jarrettsville, 21084, with two.

Dunbar said there is ongoing concern that numbers also are rising in Edgewood, where there were 16 more total overdoses than 2015.

"It's still alarming for us and we have to look at those hot spot areas," he said.

There also was one fatal overdose reported at Harford Memorial Hospital after Upper Chesapeake Health officials agreed to notify the Sheriff's Office when overdose victims were received at the organization's two hospitals, Harford Memorial in Havre de Grace and Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.

Upper Chesapeake Medical Center reported handling four non-fatal overdoses, Harford Memorial one.

Deaths doubled

The spike in deaths, which have more than doubled, and in total overdoses, which rose 45 percent from 2015, have been attributed to more potent drugs, in particular the lacing of heroin with the synthetic opioid fentanyl, according to law enforcement officials, as well as increased public awareness about the opioid epidemic and, thus, a willingness to report overdose situations.

The 100 percent increase in the number of overdose deaths is the most alarming thing about the data collected, Dunbar said. He leads the task force sends detectives to each overdose call.

"That's a loss of life," he said.

So far, January has had an average of nearly one overdose a day. As of Monday, seven people had died since Jan. 1, putting the county on a pace that could eclipse last year's total fatalities.

On the boards that tally overdoses for the year and are updated weekly on Monday, there also were seven fatal and 23 non-fatal overdoses listed. There are boards outside the Sheriff's headquarters in Bel Air and its two precinct stations in Jarrettsville and Edgewood, as well as at the Aberdeen Police Department and the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack in Benson.

Heroin mixed with fentanyl is causing more deaths than heroin used alone, Dunbar said. The task force still classifies the overdoses as heroin, but adds the caveat that it included fentanyl.

"It's a rarity to get a toxicology report with just heroin," he said of how prevalent fentanyl, mostly synthetic, has become.

Much of the fentanyl being shipped to the United States is not considered a "scheduled" drug that would make it illegal.

Photos of sights and faces from the heroin epidemic that was Harford County's second biggest story of 2016. (The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group) (The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

"The DEA is constantly trying to play catch-up to get it scheduled and illegal," Dunbar said. "We in law enforcement – the sheriff's office, the task force, with our federal partners – would like to have an umbrella that synthetic fentanyl would be considered illegal to possess, manufacture and distribute."

A recent spike in overdoses where fentanyl is suspected has also set off alarm bells in neighboring Cecil County, where the local health department issued a warning on its website earlier this week.

"Cecil County emergency responders (including the Department of Emergency Services and Sheriff's Office) are reporting an 'uptick' in suspected overdose events countywide," Kenneth Collins, director of the Division of Addiction Services in the Cecil County Health Department, said via email Wednesday.

While noting that "several suspected overdoses have not yet been confirmed by the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner," Collins wrote: "We're concerned, in addition, by the recent report from Carroll County regarding several suspected overdoses within two hours last Friday. Accordingly, we're working proactively to alert members of the Cecil County community."

Victim profiles

The average age of victims countywide, fatal and non-fatal, was just under 32 years, according to the report. That was up from 29.7 years in 2015.

As was the case in 2015, last year's Harford fatal overdose victims were overwhelmingly white and male - 37 white males died from heroin-related overdoses and 141 white males were involved in non-fatal overdose calls investigated by the Sheriff's Office.

The percentage of white males among all victims last year was 61 percent.