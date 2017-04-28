Police investigated 23 fatal crashes in Harford County in 2016

Police in Harford County investigated 23 fatal vehicle crashes in Harford County in 2016, and there were at least 25 victims total because of incidents in which more than one person died.

The number of fatalities is a slight increase from 2015, when 22 people died in vehicle accidents in Harford County.

The Maryland State Police investigated 17 fatal crashes, the Harford County Sheriff's Office investigated five crashes, including an ATV crash in Pylesville that happened less than an hour into the new year.

Two men from Anne Arundel County died after crashing as they were driving their ATVs north on Telegraph Road; the crash was reported shortly before 1 a.m.

The Bel Air Police Department investigated a double-fatal crash in August when a Bel Air mother and her 4-year-old daughter died after crashing into a tree in the median of Route 24 near Harford Mall. The SUV burst into flames after the crash, killing mother and daughter.

Stacy Pell-Boulan's 16-year-old son, Michael, escaped, but she and her daughter, Caitlyn, could not get out in time.

Fatal crashes happened throughout Harford County, although Route 1 was a common location for crashes investigated by the state police happened along Route 1, according to Lt. Tim Mullin, commander of the Bel Air Barrack.

The commander stressed that the fatal crashes did not happen in a specific location on the highway, though.

Five out of the 17 crashes the MSP handled last year, or nearly a third, happened on Route 1, at intersections with Queens Castle Court, Wilgis Road, the Route 1 Bypass at Winters Run Bridge, Niles Road and Gibson Road, according to data provided by Mullin.

Two people who died in state police-investigated crashes were pedestrians, and one pedestrian died in a crash investigated by the Sheriff's Office. That crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on April 6, when Scott Ores Jackson, 21, of Joppa, was hit by a box truck in the parking lot of a Super 8 Motel in the 1000 block of Pulaski Highway.

The truck driver hit Jackson while heading along the driveway to the motel parking lot. The victim had been running along the driveway toward his residence, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Statewide, 523 people died in crashes in 2016, two more than the previous year, according to data from the Maryland Department of Transportation.

More than 100 of the people who were killed last year, or 21 percent, were pedestrians, state highway officials said.

The high number of pedestrian fatalities was a concern for state Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn, who addressed the issue during a news conference in Linthicum on Wednesday.

Rahn cited congestion in areas such as Ocean City and Baltimore as factors, and he urged local leaders to develop "strategic highway management plans" with a focus on areas where pedestrians cross roads.

The secretary also cited "personal responsibility" as a factor in reducing pedestrian deaths.

"Personal responsibility is how we will drive down fatalities here and across the country," Rahn said.