Power to traffic signal at Route 22/Route 136 intersection knocked out, signal stays off for hours Wednesday

Downed power lines and a sparking electrical transformer in Churchville late Wednesday morning caused an outage that remained a headache for motorists along Route 22 through the evening rush hour.

The Harford County 911 center received a call around 9:45 a.m. that wires were down and "a transformer was sparking" at the intersection of Route 22 and Route 136, county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.

Members of the Level Volunteer Fire Company responded to secure the wires, according to Mumby.

The incident caused the traffic signal to go out at Route 22 and Route 136, one of Harford County's most heavily traveled intersections, as well as several signals along Route 22 on the west side of Aberdeen.

Power service was restored around 11 a.m., according to BGE spokesperson Justin Mulcahy.

The traffic signal at Churchville remained off through the day and the early evening. State Highway Administration crews could be seen directing traffic.