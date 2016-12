Aberdeen Christmas Parade

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun

Frosty the Snowman gets a high five from a fan as he makes his way along the parade route during the Aberdeen Christmas Street Parade Saturday afternoon.

