A strategic plan for Harford's schools [Editorial]

The Harford County Board of Education is seeking public input as it develops its next five-year strategic plan.

The plan lays out the board's core values, mission, vision and long-term goals for students, school system employees and the community.

"It has our goals, it's a five-year plan; we're looking for community input," School Board President Nancy Reynolds said during Monday's board meeting.

We strongly urge our readers to look over the plan, regardless if you have children attending the public schools.

No organization, public or private, affects our county in as many ways as does the public school system. If its goals and mission statement are not aligned to those of the general community, the people setting them should know about it, directly from all of us.

The plan is posted on the Harford County Public Schools website, http://www.hcps.org. It will be up for the next 30 days before it goes back to the board for approval. Comments can be posted on the website.

The vision included in the plan states: "We will inspire and prepare each student to achieve success in college and career."

The long-term goals, as stated are:

• Prepare every student for success in post-secondary education and career.

• Engage families and the community to be partners in the education of our students.

• Hire and support highly effective staff who are committed to building their own professional capacity in order to increase student achievement.

• Provide safe, secure and healthy learning environments that are conducive to effective teaching and learning, creativity and innovation.

The strategic plan, which the school board reviews each year, is incorporated into the school system's budget, school performance and achievement plans and Harford County's master plan, according to a statement on the HCPS website.

Need we say more? It's important for all of us to know what this plan says and how it will affect everyone in Harford County.