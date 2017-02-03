A troubling incident in Bel Air in equally troubling times [Editorial]

The anti-immigrant rhetoric unleashed last year by then-candidate Donald Trump played no small role in Trump's election to the presidency.

It also has produced the predictable concerns about increased bigotry and discrimination, not only against people because of their national origin and/or religion, but there are also signs the old hostilities based on the color of a person's skin are alive and well.

Of course, we would be foolish to suggest the latter have ever gone away, rather they just go into not-so-well camouflaged hiding from time to time. We do believe, however, that those who have expressed fears that bigotry will be legitimized under the new president have a valid concern.

When Aravinda Pillalamarri was confronted by two Bel Air Police officers while walking in her Homestead Village neighborhood on Dec. 21, it showed how little our community, Harford County, Maryland and the United States have changed from the days when segregation and discrimination were considered the law of the land and people might find themselves in trouble with the law just because they looked different or, in this particular instance, supposedly appeared out of place.

The incident involving Pillalamarri, a naturalized American citizen of Indian immigrants, occurred fully a month before Trump was sworn in as president, and five weeks before he decreed the United States cannot safely admit people from certain predominantly Muslim countries, but the issues it raises are symptomatic of something bigger and more sinister, in our community and our country.

A BAPD patrol officer stopped Pillalamarri and basically asked her what she was doing. She asked why he wanted to know. This is not in dispute by the police. When the officer did not respond in a forthright manor, she walked away, after saying, "Walking while brown?" as in referring to her own skin color.

The officer called his supervisor, who arrived and asked for identification. At some point, the supervisor asked Pillalamarri, who is a Bel Air High School graduate, if she was in the country legally. This also is not disputed by the police department, which says the original contact with Pillalamarri occurred because a citizen called about a "suspicious" person in the neighborhood.

Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore says the community and town police were on alert because there had been thefts of packages left outside of homes by delivery people.

Pillalamarri voiced her concerns about the incident at the most recent Board of Town Commissioners meeting on Jan. 16, the first such meeting held since the police stopped her. She has also meet privately with Moore, who has led the Bel Air PD for less than 18 months following a long career with the Maryland State Police, and Town Administrator Jesse Bane, a career law enforcement officer, who before joining the town was most recently Harford County Sheriff.

In interviews with The Aegis and in a lengthy statement released earlier this week, Moore insisted the Bel Air Police Department does not condone profiling, racial or other, and will dismiss any officer suspected of acting in such a manner. He's also said there will be training forthcoming to address situations like what happened with Pillalamarri.

To Moore's credit, he has asked for calm, understanding and a civil discussion about the issues raised by Pillalamarri's contact with her hometown police department.

Civility should be a hallmark of any community discussion, but that's not always easy to achieve when issues involving race, religion and civil rights form the core of the public discourse, as we all should know so well.

Pledges by Chief Moore to the contrary, the Pillalamarri encounter with his two officers is troubling on many levels, and while Moore can certainly address some of them, others are beyond his or any one individual's control because of how they are ingrained in our culture.

It's clear BAPD did not have a specific policy on how to stop and detain a subject, and Moore has as much as admitted this. More troubling to us, however, is why the officer who initially made contact did not give Pillalamarri a clearly stated reason why he had stopped her.

The supervisor's subsequent question about her immigration status was tasteless, intolerant and, frankly, outrageous.

The incident also raises questions about policing in general, not just in Bel Air but elsewhere in Harford County, such as why aren't the officers wearing body cameras and why is a single officer responding to any call? Short of witnessing a life-threatening situation, the first Bel Air officer should have waited for backup to arrive before stopping and questioning Pillalamarri.

Would that have made the situation more intimidating for her? It certainly could have, but if the events of last Feb. 10 in Abingdon have taught us anything in Harford County, it's that no police officer should stop or confront an individual alone. And, in sensitive situations where no crime has been witnessed, but one might be suspected, wouldn't it make much more sense to have two people present to think things through?

What's most troubling of all from the Pillalamarri incident is it's probably likely the initial call/complaint was made simply because of her skin color.

The police had a duty to respond to this or any call. What they did on arrival was wrong, but we can all learn from those mistakes and be a better community for it.

Unfortunately, we have a much longer road to travel before such calls aren't made in the first place.