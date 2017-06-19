'Birds are back for a new season [Editorial]

"Play ball!" was shouted at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first time in 2017 in what seems like a long, long time ago.

As in so long ago, the Orioles were playing like a winning team poised to make another playoff run for the fifth time in the last six years. In recent weeks, the quality of their play has fallen off and they seemingly are falling out of playoff contention, too.

But, as they say, hope springs eternal in baseball and, fortunately for us, the 2017 season starts Monday as the IronBirds take to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen for Opening Night.

For those who can't wait, there's no need because the IronBirds are hosting a Night Under the Lights Saturday to give fans a preview of the more than $2 million in upgrades done to Ripken Stadium since the end of last season. The centerpiece of those improvements is a bigger, better, brighter new video board.

While the Aberdeen government, or more precisely its taxpayers, have carried much of the financial burden of Ripken Stadium over the years, the IronBirds are a tremendous asset to the region. Aberdeen and Harford County are lucky to have them, and probably wouldn't without Cal Ripken Jr., Aberdeen's favorite son, who wanted to get into the baseball business when his Hall of Fame playing career was over.

There are changes afoot as Ripken looks to get out of minor league baseball to concentrate on his youth baseball business and the IronBirds are available, in some shape or form, to the right party.

Ripken had a good run with this post-playing career business with the short-season, New York-Penn League IronBirds playing a 76-game season that essentially starts mid-June and goes through Labor Day.

The IronBirds are truly a short-season team as they have made the playoffs just once in their history.

That's not why professional baseball is in flux in Aberdeen. Ripken's priorities have changed as he's gotten farther away from his days with the Baltimore Orioles and is more interested in getting back to his roots of youth baseball.

But the business of baseball in Aberdeen and Harford County is secondary this week as the IronBirds open another season.

"The new facility upgrades truly enhance the stadium experience from both an entertainment and safety perspective," Matt Slatus, general manager of the IronBirds, said last week. "Together, with our partners at the City of Aberdeen, we can continue to provide our loyal fan base with the best opportunity to enjoy IronBirds baseball this summer."

Amen to that, and "Let's Play Ball!"