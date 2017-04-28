Tough choices in Havre de Grace [Editorial]

Voters in Havre de Grace have some difficult choices ahead on Election Day this Tuesday, May 2.

There are two candidates for mayor, the incumbent Bill Martin, and a former mayor, Wayne Dougherty.

Also to be filled are three seats on the six-member City Council. There are four candidates, incumbents David Martin and Monica Worrell, a former councilman, Fred Cullum, and Jason Robertson, who ran for a seat in 2016 but did not win.

All elections are important, and city residents are urged to vote. Whoever is elected mayor will be in office for the next two years, during what we believe will be a critical juncture in the city's history.

Dougherty served honorably as mayor from 2007 to 2015, and prior to that, on the City Council. He did not run for a fifth term in 2015, opening the door for the election of Martin, who had been a member of the City Council during most of Dougherty's administration as mayor.

Both candidates have strengths as well as flaws. In making a choice for mayor, voters should consider each man's body of work and ask one question: Has Havre de Grace been a better place to live in the past two years compared with the eight years prior?

In Dougherty, the city will get someone who was fairly steady at the wheel during what was an economically difficult time for the entire country, Havre de Grace included. He inherited from his two immediate predecessors, David Craig and John Correri, a financial framework underpinned by new development that largely did not happen: Bulle Rock, Greenway Farm, Scenic Manor, Tranquility Townhomes, a new hospital at Route 155 and Interstate 95.

As a result, the city's finances suffered, particularly the water and sewer system, known as Fund 9. While development stalled, Dougherty had the foresight to back two projects that will have an everlasting positive impact on the city, albeit at a price: The acquisition of the Gamatoria property by the lighthouse and support for the county funding of the Water Street properties acquisition. In the latter case, the county government largely reneged on its financial support for that plan once administrations changed in 2014, and Martin's administration was left to pick up the ball and the cost.

Another accomplishment of the Dougherty administration was the decision to place a city police officer on a daily basis in each of the four schools in the city, another expensive but, in our opinion, necessary step to ensure the safety of the city's children. It was an unprecedented decision. No other elementary schools in Harford County have dedicated school resource officers, nor do most of the middle schools. We note that Aberdeen last fall followed Havre de Grace's lead and assigned an officer full-time to its middle school where, it should be noted, both Mayor Martin and his wife are faculty members.

In his short time as mayor, Martin has made no bones about his desire to be a change agent, though some critics might say it's been a case of damn the torpedoes and full speed ahead.

Clearly, he wasted absolutely no time in addressing the worsening Fund 9 situation by imposing a quarterly surcharge on users and likewise dealt smartly with the fine the city was facing for stormwater management violations. The latter is an issue that other municipalities in the state, Bel Air among them, are finding out in just how difficult and costly a position they have been placed in by federal bureaucrats.

Supporters of the current mayor have lauded his green energy initiatives, such as buying electric cars and indeed, Havre de Grace has taken the green approach much faster than Harford County's other two municipalities and the county government.

A year ago, at Martin's initiation, city voters agreed to borrow $4.5 million, $2.1 million to accelerate completion of the Opera House renovation, which was proceeding with a combination of city and state funding, and the remainder to upgrade and modernize the water plant.

Martin has hailed the Opera House project as important to the city's economic future, an arts and entertainment venue that will bring visitors – and their money – to Havre de Grace, but there are questions about how this venue will be managed and if it will be able to compete in a crowded marketplace.

The water plant upgrades would have been necessary at some point – and delaying them would run the risk of spending more – but we still have to question the mayor's rationale that the city will be able to defray much of the cost by selling water to, presumably, Aberdeen or Harford County. No such deals have been struck, however, and while there are some signs of housing construction picking up in the city, the water plant borrowing was a very risky bet – as was the Opera House borrowing – given the state of the city's finances.

Martin's administration, with City Council backing, ended the city's relationship with the Havre de Grace Main Street business organization, essentially sending the volunteer group packing in favor of the city government micromanaging events, for whatever motive, although Martin has defended such actions as necessary in promoting economic development. As a result, there is no more Graw Days Festival, replaced with an Ockoberfest that some say has been terrific while others say hasn't been as popular as touted.

In two years, the city also has seen the demise of its longtime Independence Day Committee in favor of a city-directed and partially financed commission appointed by the mayor. The restructuring of the annual celebration away from Tydings Park has been defended by the mayor as necessary, but we still don't buy those claims and remain unconvinced that there weren't personal motives involved.

Also gone is the Seafood Festival, another Tydings Park event that had been held for more than three decades.

As we stated at the outset, city voters should weigh the past two years against the previous eight when they make their selection for mayor. If they do, they should be able to make an informed choice between Martin and Dougherty.

City Council

In two years on the council, neither of the incumbents, Worrell and David Martin, the latter no relation to the mayor, have done little to distinguish themselves, although Worrell seems the most active of the two and on that basis warrants a second term.

Fresh views are always welcome in government, and for that reason we suggest voting for Robertson. The choice for the third seat between David Martin and Cullum is a toss-up.

Remember as always, it's not how you vote but that you vote. Don't stay home on Tuesday. Your city's future depends on your participation.