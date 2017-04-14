IronBirds to pay tribute to late John Carroll baseball player Josh Hamer

The Aberdeen IronBirds, Class A short season affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced plans to pay tribute to the late Josh Hamer, a student-athlete at The John Carroll School in Bel Air, who died following a tragic car accident last month.

In honor of Josh and his contributions to his high school and the Harford County community, the IronBirds will display his jersey along the stadium's main concourse throughout the 2017 season.

"We see ourselves as a vital member of the Harford County community and it's always important to give back, especially in a time like this," IronBirds General Manager Matt Slatus said in a statment. "It's important for our community to come together to lift those up in need. We share our deepest condolences to the Hamer family and everyone affected by this loss throughout Harford County."

A pre-game dedication ceremony will be held on Friday, April 21, prior to John Carroll's varsity baseball matchup against The Gilman School at 7:05 p.m. at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.

During the ceremony, the IronBirds will present Josh's family with a personalized IronBirds jersey, and will receive his John Carroll baseball jersey to display at the stadium throughout the season. At the conclusion of the 2017 season, the IronBirds will relocate Josh's jersey to the Club Level at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, where it will remain in perpetuity.

"We are very touched by the IronBirds reaching out to allow us to honor our dear student Josh Hamer and to help his loved ones and our school community to heal," Richard O'Hara, president and interim principal at The John Carroll School, said. "The John Carroll School family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from so many kind people in our area and throughout Maryland."

Cost of admission to the game is free, however, student and parent volunteers from John Carroll will be stationed at the main stadium entrance collecting a recommended $5 donation to support the Josh Hamer Memorial Scholarship Fund.

For more information and to donate to the Josh Hamer Memorial Scholarship Fund, visit www.JohnCarroll.org/Josh.

Josh, who lived in North East in Cecil County, died from injuries sustained when a vehicle in which he was a passenger was involved in an accident near Routes 155 and 22 in Churchville on the morning of March 2. He was a sophomore at John Carroll.