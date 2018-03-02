Harford County opens Fallston shelter for storm victims

Harford County officials on Friday opened Fallston High School, at 2301 Carrs Mill Road, for any resident who is seeking shelter from the effects of the wind storm that ripped through the county.

More than 50,000 people in the county were without power on Friday evening, and the storm caused damage and closed roads throughout the day.

The county’s Department of Emergency Services said on its Twitter account that the shelter was opening “due to the widespread power outages and temperatures dropping tonight.”

Officials said the shelter was for “citizens needing a place to stay warm,” and asked people to spread the word about the shelter, “especially the elderly and infirmed.”

