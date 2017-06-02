Ladew presents 'Sculpture in the Garden,' works by Mary Ann Mears

Amateur painter and sculptor Harvey S. Ladew had a keen appreciation of art in many forms — painting, traditional sculpture, garden design and of course, the art of topiary.

Over the years, Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton has welcomed local, national and international artists to the gardens to exhibit and sell their work.

This year, Ladew Gardens is honored to showcase the stunning works of award-winning sculptor Mary Ann Mears in an exhibition at Ladew.

Mears' sculptures are available for sale. A portion of each sale will be donated to Ladew Gardens' educational programming.

Mears' bold, abstract sculptures, made of aluminum or steel, are often inspired by nature. Ladew's Wildflower Meadow, Butterfly House, Berry Garden and courtyard are an ideal setting for these playful and colorful pieces.

"As an artist who is inspired by nature and is a bit of a gardener, it is very appealing to site my work at Ladew Gardens. The grounds encompass plantings from topiary which is at the apex of manipulating plants to create sculptural forms, to gardens planned around colors and themes, to the looseness of the plantings in the meadow and the woods where serendipitous combinations of color and form abound," Mears said in a statement.

Mears has been commissioned to create site-specific art for public sites across a number of states including Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, Connecticut, New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Within her home state of Maryland, her commissioned works are in Bethesda, Rockville, Cheverly, Bel Air, Glen Burnie, Silver Spring, Columbia and at several locations in Baltimore.

Her work, "Life Cycle," was installed along Route 24 at Bel Air's Tollgate Marketplace in 1999.

The impetus for her work has emerged from an intense conviction about the powerful role of art in a variety of social/cultural settings, public and private, Mears said.

She is a founding member of Maryland Art Place, helped to craft and successfully lobby for Maryland's Public Art Bill, is a trustee of Maryland Citizens for the Arts and is the founder of Arts Education in Maryland Schools Alliance. She serves on the Maryland State Department of Education's Fine Arts Education Advisory Panel and recently co-chaired the governor's P-20 Leadership Council's Task Force on Arts Education in Maryland Schools.

Mears is collaborating with Ladew educators to inspire school field trip groups and summer camps with a combination of art, nature observations and lessons. Additionally, Ladew guests will have the opportunity to learn about Mears and her artwork during the fall lecture, "Sculpture in the Garden: A Retrospective" on Oct. 12.

For more information about Mary Ann Mears, visit www.maryannmears.com. For more information about Ladew Gardens and activities, visit http://www.ladewgardens.com.