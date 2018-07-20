Three former staff, four alumni to join 57 Edgewood High Hall of Famers on Homecoming Day

The seven new members who will be inducted into the Edgewood High School Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 5 during the school’s homecoming were announced recently. A day-long series of activities for the seven, who will join 57 inducted during the first seven years of the program, will begin with a morning induction ceremony and be followed by tours of the Edgewood High building, a luncheon honoring existing and newly inducted members, introduction of HOF members at the school’s fall pep rally, participation by the new inductees in the homecoming parade, tailgate activities sponsored by the Alumni Association and introduction of all hall of famers prior to that night’s homecoming football game against North Harford High. Sponsored jointly by Edgewood High School and the EHS Alumni Association, the Hall of Fame this year will feature the induction of three former staff members – one of whom is also an alumnus – and four alumni, bringing to 64 those who will have been enshrined since the program began in 2011. Due to be inducted are alumni – Dr. Kenny W. Messman (Class of 1961); Frank C. Ogens (Class of 1967), Robert G. Bruch Sr. (Class of 1967/former staff), Linda A. (Foster) Dousa (Class of 1976) and Richard Chizmar (Class of 1983); and former staff – Frank P. Mezzanotte and Marva Ringgold Choates. “The Hall of Fame is an ideal partnership between the school and the community it serves,” EHS Principal Kilo C. Mack said. "The quality of those individuals who have been inducted in the past seven years, along with the seven to be added this year, provides a series of prime examples to our students, staff and community of the greatness that has been associated with Edgewood High School through the years." Mack added that, as impressed as he is with the achievements of the prospective inductees, he was even more struck by their selfless contributions. "From a doctor who spent a quarter century as a missionary serving impoverished people while his own life was in danger, to a successful businessman who gave up his lucrative career to teach and coach high school students, to a record setting emergency medical technician, to a best selling author who never forgot his home community, to a trio of teachers who became legends for their 'tough love' and excellence in the classroom, athletic fields and musical venues at our school — they all have shown what it's like to live to serve," the second-year EHS principal said. Chosen by vote of members of the Hall of Fame and by a committee composed of school administrators, alumni, the community and student leaders, this year's seven honorees were selected from among 35 who had been nominated. Plaques honoring the seven new inductees will be added to those depicting existing members on the Hall of Fame wall in the school's main lobby. The prospective inductees will be introduced by student leaders during the morning ceremony to be held in the school auditorium while slide shows outlining their lives are shown on the large screen above the stage. The new Hall of Famers will receive awards from government leaders, the Alumni Association, school officials and the community. Morrison, president of the EHS Alumni Association, a member of the Class of 1961 and a Charter Hall of Fame honoree, said. “We are excited about the induction ceremony and related activities taking place on the 2018 Homecoming Day – an ideal occasion to honor these outstanding alumni and former staff members.” The first seven Hall of Fame induction ceremonies had taken place on the school’s commencement day when graduations were held in the EHS gymnasium. With the 2018 EHS commencement moved to Harford Community College, the decision was made to shift the induction to homecoming this year and in subsequent years. EHS Hall of Fame Class of 2018 prospective members include: Dr. Kenny W. Messman, Class of 1961 Messman, 75, spent 23 years – from 1971 through 1994 — as a medical missionary with the Batonga Christian Mission in Southeast Africa, providing vital medical services to impoverished area residents. He earned his pilot’s license and flew into remote areas bringing not only health care but the Christian message of hope to those he served, logging more than 4,000 air hours distributing food to remote villages. During the 10-year Rhodesian/Zimbabwe civil war, Messman provided medical care to both rebels and government forces, enduring indescribable personal hardship and danger during the conflict. As a student at Edgewood High, he was Student Council President during his senior year, was a member of the National Honor Society, received the Outstanding Student Award and lettered in basketball. He earned his bachelor of arts in religion in 1965 from Milligan College, where he was valedictorian and was ordained as a minister. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1969, earning his medical doctor degree, studied abroad for six months and did his residency in general medicine before signing on to be a missionary. In Rhodesia, he served as general medical officer of a 51-bed hospital in Zambezi Valley, his work including general surgery, 4,000 cataract surgeries and supervision outreach at well-baby clinics. In post-war Zimbabwe, he helped the remote Batonga tribe gain political recognition, recruited doctors to serve the Batonga people and solicited assistance from charitable organizations to upgrade dental and ophthalmological services there. His work was recognized by CBS Evening News and People Magazine. After returning to the U.S., he was a physician in Lemoyne Family Practice and with Kaiser Permanente, retiring in 2014. Messman is in the final stages of writing a book about his missionary work with the title, “All Things to All People – Physician, Preacher, Pilot, Dentist & Linguist.” He has four children and one grandchild. Frank C. Ogens, Class of 1967

Ogens, 69, was a standout student-athlete at Edgewood High and, later, at Washington College. At EHS he was captain and MVP of the 1967 varsity basketball team, earning All-Metro Honorable Mention and All County first team honors that year, after having helped the 1965-66 Rams to their first ever state tournament appearance. He also lettered in track, football and baseball, earning the Best All Around Athlete award in his senior year. In addition, he was president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter. At Washington College, he was the only student-athlete in school history to receive four varsity letters in one academic year; earning conference all star status in baseball and soccer. In recognition of his extraordinary athletic achievements, he was named to the Washington College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001. After college, for more than 20 years, Ogens was successful in a series of business ventures, but felt the call to change careers, earning his teaching certification and becoming a business and law teacher at Kent County High School, where he was named Fannie Mae New Teacher of the Year and Kent County “Technology Using Teacher of the Year.” In addition, after inaugurating girls soccer at the school, he was named Bayside Conference Coach of the Year. Ogens was a supervising teacher for student teachers of business and School-to-Work coordinator, retiring seven years ago after 15 years in the classroom. He continued working with youngsters as the head varsity girls soccer coach at the Gunston School, a private high school in Centreville, earning recognition as ESIAC Coach of the Year. He has served as president of his community association, president of the Kent Island Youth Soccer League, president of the Stevensville Middle School PTA and president of the Symphony Village Advisory Board. He was elected to the Centreville Town Council twice and was its president for three years; and was president of the Eastern Shore Association of Municipalities, as well as Centreville’s representative on the Queen Anne’s County Council of Governments. Ogens has been married for 48 years to his high school sweetheart, Pam Oakley Ogens (EHS Class of 1967). The couple has two grown children and two grandchildren. Robert G. Bruch Sr., Class of 1967 Bruch, 69, was a standout student-musician at Edgewood High who returned to teach the subject in the Harford County Public Schools for 36 years, 30 of those years in the Edgewood area, including 16 at his alma mater. A student leader of the Concert, Marching and Stage Bands all four years at EHS, he was a member of the Band Council and president of the organization in his senior year. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and was chosen as one of the top five graduating seniors in 1967. Bruch was an award-winning student-musician at the University of Cincinnati, where he earned his undergraduate degree from its College Conservatory of Music, later receiving a master’s from Towson State University. He began his employment in 1968 as a freelance trombonist, a vocation he continued through 2010, performing at some of the area’s top music venues, teaming with a number of the country’s leading jazz, comedy and R&B artists. In 1975, he joined the Harford school system where he was band director, at various times, for seven schools in the county, returning for a second stint at Edgewood High as teacher and jazz band director for the last six years of his career prior to retiring in 2011. While at EHS, Bruch initiated the Percussion Ensemble, Summer Band Camp and Pep Bands, in addition to leading the band in performances for athletic events, community parades, band showcases and at community events such as the Edgewood Area/APG Memorial Day Services. He was Music Department Chair and a member of numerous school/school system committees while assisting in EHS musicals from 1987-2011 in leading orchestra pit performances. Bruch taught private music lessons for more than 40 years and was interim director of the Bel Air Community Band in 1994-95; in addition to organizing, rehearsing and performing/conducting the Edgewood High Alumni Jazz Band programs in 2010/11. Bruch and his high school sweetheart, Gloria Montgomery Bruch (EHS Class of ’67), have been married for 46 years and have two children, “Rob” Bruch Jr. (EHS Class of ’95) and Sarah Bruch Dang (EHS Class of ’93), who taught music in Edgewood schools for 10 years before leaving to be a stay-at-home mother to the couple’s two children. Linda A. (Foster) Dousa, Class of 1976 Dousa has spent much of her adult life in service to her community as one of the county’s first female firefighters and as a volunteer emergency medical services (EMS) provider. While a student at EHS, she was a two-year member of the National Honor Society and the yearbook staff. She was a President’s List graduate of Harford Community College, earning an AA degree with honors; and, in 1980, became a nationally registered histology technician. She worked in the histology departments at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Harford Memorial Hospital for 19 years until retiring from her “paying” job, but continues a 40-year dedication as a record-breaking EMS provider. Dousa joined Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company in 1978, completing her emergency medical technician/ambulance training and becoming a licensed Maryland Cardiac Rescue Technician. She has been an EMS officer for 19 years, serving as EMS assistant chief for 15 of those years; and was Abingdon fire company’s top EMS responder for 14 years while ranking in the top five responders for 26 years. She has responded to more than 10,000 EMS calls during her four decades as a volunteer. In 2002, she set the Abingdon fire company top responder record with 731 EMS calls. Dousa has served on numerous county level committees and has chaired the Harford County EMS Committee for more than 16 years while serving as an instructor and preceptor for county students. She is secretary of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association EMS Committee and sits on the State EMS Advisory Council. Among the fire service awards she has received is the Maryland State Fireman’s Association Josiah A. Hunt M.D. EMS Person of the Year Award in 2002 (Maryland’s highest award for an EMS provider); as well as recognition for outstanding service in a heroic fire rescue. In 2009, she was inducted into the Maryland State Fireman’s Association Hall of Fame and was named Paramedic of the Year by VFW Post 5337. In addition, Linda and her husband, Bill, were recognized as “Super Volunteers” in the April 1998 issue of Baltimore Magazine. In 2003, she became the first female life member of the Abingdon fire company. Dousa also has been an active parishioner of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church since its inception, serving as greeter, extraordinary minister of the eucharist and as a member of the Parish Council.