Despite cold and ice, dozens of volunteers place memorial wreaths on veterans' graves in Bel Air

A hearty group of volunteers of all ages braved the elements Saturday afternoon to place hundreds memorial wreaths on the graves of veterans in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

The wreath laying took place as part of the national Wreaths Across America memorial program conducted across the United States and at military cemeteries around the world.

The Harford County volunteers, who included Cub Scouts, American Legion and VFW members and others from the community first convened at noon in front of Bel Air's War Memorial, next to Town Hall on Hickory Avenue, for a brief ceremony to remember local veterans.

Amid ice on the grass nearby trees from the overnight and early morning storm, shivering a little bit with the temperature hovering around freezing, the group stood by as Dick Gebhard, who coordinates the program locally, gave some brief, inspiring remarks about service to the county and the Wreaths Across America program's goals.

The color guard from Bel Air American Legion Post No. 39, of which Gebhard is past-commander and current board president, stood at attention as some of the volunteers took turns placing seven wreaths, one representing each of the five military services, one for Americans who are prisoners of war and missing in action and one for the Merchant Marine, in front of the memorial.

Photographs from Saturday's Wreaths Across America cremony in Bel Air and the placing of wreaths on the graves of veterans in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. (Photos courtesy of Toby Bernard, American Legion Post No. 39) (Photos courtesy of Toby Bernard, American Legion Post No. 39)

As each wreath was placed, the volunteer said out loud the name of one of those listed in the memorial to Harford County's war dead and saluted.

Following a closing prayer and the playing of taps, Gebhard thanked everyone for coming to the ceremony, and those assembled headed for their cars, pickups and SUVs at the short drive to Bel Air Memorial.

As they departed, several people personally thanked Gebhard for his efforts in organizing the service.

En route to the cemetery, they received an escort from Bel Air Police Department officers who had also attended.

The group assembled briefly at the cemetery, where the boxes of memorial wreaths from Wreaths Across America were waiting.

The volunteers then began placing the wreaths on the gravesides, each then saying aloud the name of veteran they were honoring, in keeping with a Wreaths Across American tradition.

In all, between 70 and 100 volunteers placed between just over 700 wreaths in under two hours, Gebhard said Sunday, the most that have been donated in the 11 years Bel Air has participated in the program.