Harford businesses donate more than 200 new coats to kids, families in need

Several Harford County businesses and organizations came together this holiday season to give more than 200 high-quality new winter coats to local children and families in need.

The donations, made possible by contributions from Spartan Surfaces, Harford Mutual Insurance Company, APG Federal Credit Union and Jones Junction produced smiles all around at events to distribute the coats, which were held the week of Dec. 12, according to the county government, which helped organize them.

The county departments of Community Services and Housing & Community Development, in partnership with the nonprofit Harford Community Action Agency and United Way of Central Maryland, helped connect the philanthropic companies to those in need, arranging transportation and providing event and volunteer support.

Donations by Jones Junction and APG Federal Credit Union made it possible for at-risk children at Magnolia Elementary School through United Way of Central Maryland to receive new coats for the winter. From left are, Mary Chance, Jones Junction; Claudia Holman, APG Federal Credit Union; Tammy Warner, United Way of Central Maryland; Amber Shrodes, director, Community Services; and Britt Ayers, Harford Community Action Agency.

This was the second year that Harford County government, under the administration of Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, has helped coordinate a coat drive for at-risk families.

Staff from Community Services and the HCAA joined representatives of Harford Mutual Insurance Company on Dec. 13 at the PAL Center in Edgewood to provide 60 coats to children attending Edgewood's Early Head Start Program and 26 coats to children attending the Edgewood After- School Program.

The following day, 23 coats were presented to representatives of Magnolia Elementary School by APG Federal Credit Union and Jones Junction. The coats will be given to Magnolia Elementary School students who are experiencing, or are at risk of, homelessness.

The week culminated in an event on Dec. 15 hosted and sponsored by Spartan Surfaces in Bel Air. The company brought in 110 volunteers from their offices and showrooms across the nation to its Bel Air headquarters to take part in the festivities for families in need.

Families from Harford Family House, The Arc NCR, Upper Bay Counseling & Support Services, SARC and Anna's House enjoyed a holiday celebration complete with dinner, photos with Santa, craft stations and entertainment, according to a county government news release.

Harford Mutual Insurance Company along with Harford County community representatives display coats that were given to children in the Early Head Start Program and Edgewood After School Program located at the PAL Center in Edgewood. From left are Sylvia Bryant, deputy director, community Services; Fred Branscome, Harford Mutual Insurance Co.; Season Voelker, corporate & community event coordinator, Harford Mutual Insurance Co.; Amber Shrodes, director, Harford County Community Services; and Kay Richardson and Stephanie Campbell of the Early Head Start program.

Families attending the Spartan Services event were also given casseroles and handmade lunches to take with them, and every family member received a new winter coat, boots, mittens and hats. Harford County Public Library provided a book for each child. Children were also invited to "shop" for gifts for their parents and caregivers. The event served 42 families and more than 100 children.

Spartan Surfaces volunteers also prepared casseroles and bag lunches for individuals at FCCAU Welcome One Emergency Shelter in Belcamp, and for Homecoming Project, a home for women in recovery.

"Imagine a child out in the cold this winter, going to school in the rain and snow or trying to play outdoors without a good winter coat," Glassman said in a statement. "Thanks to the generosity of Spartan Surfaces, Harford Mutual Insurance Company, APG Federal Credit Union and Jones Junction, and our community partners, we were able to help more than 215 Harford County kids and their families stay healthy and warm this winter."