First new playground equipment installed at Havre de Grace's Tydings Park

Havre de Grace city officials have announced that the ongoing Tydings Park Upgrade and Improvement Project has reached a milestone with the installation of new playground equipment.

On Feb. 23, a REV 8 Rotating Climber and interactive stations were added to the park.

The REV 8, a modern merry-go-round, "is unlike playground equipment of the past," explained Director of Administration Patrick Sypolt, in a news release. "The speed is governed to prevent it from traveling too fast."

The interactive stations include games such as tic-tac-toe and rock-paper-scissors.

The REV 8 Rotating Climber, interactive stations as well as all future playground equipment being installed in Tydings Park have been designed with a focus on safety, and are compliant with ASTM and CPSC playground safety standards, city officials said.

"This is just the beginning," Mayor Bill Martin said in a statement. "When this project is completed, we will have a safe, all-access playground for children, including those with mobility constraints."

The Tydings Park Upgrade and Improvement Project began as a result of the Tydings Park Commission's findings. Through a public survey and testimony, the commission found the need for updates to the City's largest park.

The commission, chaired by City Councilman Michael Hitchings, was appointed by Martin in 2015 and presented its findings to the Mayor and City Council last March. The panel recommended a facelift rather than a wholesale makeover.

Suggestions included a new playground, a more user-friendly walkway to connect the end of the Promenade at one end of the park with the playground at the other end, more and better walkways, replacing the existing gazebo with a bigger one of the same style, preserving the swale, working to better limit parking on the swale and from having heavy equipment unnecessarily park elsewhere on the park's grass during events.

Additional playground equipment is scheduled to be installed by early spring and the remaining existing equipment will be receiving a facelift, according to city officials.

The city recently completed updates to the park's War Memorial and to the park entrance, which will be rededicated this spring.

Last year the city expanded the sidewalk and parking along Commerce Street to improve safety and increase accessibility to the park, added new recycling containers and a Little Free Library, which was constructed by Havre de Grace student Isabella Lugo.

For more information about the Tydings Park Upgrade and Improvement Project, visit havredegracemd.com/tydings-park-commission-final-report.