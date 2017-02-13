Harford's AARP Tax-Aide program again offers free tax return help

Harford County's AARP Tax-Aide program, offering free income tax preparation assistance for 2016 federal and state tax returns, is underway.

AARP Tax-Aide is the nation's largest free volunteer run tax preparation and assistance service offered to taxpayers with low and middle income, with special attention to those age 60 and older, according to organizers. The Harford program for this year started Feb. 1.

This popular community service program is administered by the AARP Foundation in cooperation with the IRS and the State of Maryland. It is staffed entirely by volunteers. Clients do not have to be AARP members to take advantage of the service.

Locally, the AARP Tax-Aide Program is supported by the Harford County Office on Aging. Tax preparation and electronic filing services are provided on various days at locations in Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Havre de Grace, Joppa and Whiteford. Tax preparation can also be arranged for shut-ins and other people who cannot travel to one of the sites.

Taxes, for personal returns only, will be prepared by appointment. The program does not prepare tax returns involving farms, businesses, rental properties or partnerships.

Appointments may be scheduled by calling 410-638-3425. The appointment office will accept calls from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Organizers ask that people do not call the various tax preparation sites to schedule appointments. Because of the large volume of calls, callers may experience difficulty getting through. If callers can't get through at first, organizers ask that they be persistent, but patient in calling back.

The seventh annual Maryland Tax Day will be held Saturday, March 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church Parish Hall at 1 St. Mary's Church Road in Abingdon.

On this day only, no prior appointment will be required and tax returns will be prepared on a first come, first served basis. Clients are asked to bring their 2016 tax documents, their 2015 tax return as well as Social Security cards for all persons claimed as dependents and at least one other form of identification.