Susquehanna Hose Co. honors its volunteers

Charles Packard, who spent 10 years as president of the Susquehanna Hose Company, passed the mantle of leadership to Joseph Miller during the Havre de Grace volunteer fire company's annual awards banquet Saturday.

Packard has been a member of the Hose Company for 45 years. He was recognized for his decade serving as head of the administrative side of the fire company with its inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award, among other honors.

Fire Chief Scott Hurst, who has also been in his position for 10 years and will continue in that role, presented a gift with a personal touch to Packard, a framed painting that combines the Maryland flag and the Susquehanna Hose Company logo.

"Words don't explain the relationship that we have," said Hurst, who said Packard has been a father figure.

Hurst described as "amazing" their accomplishments in leading the company and working with the board of directors, elected officials, allied public safety agencies and the community to ensure Susquehanna Hose remains a leader among Maryland fire companies.

"We will walk that path that you have provided for us," Miller told Packard.

Packard, who stepped down in January, delivered his final president's report Saturday on the fire company's accomplishments in 2016, such as getting the company's new rescue boat, Marine Unit 552, in the water and operational last summer.

He also talked about the fruits of his and Hurst's labors over the past decade, such as keeping the company's finances in order, purchases of new fire apparatus, community outreach programs, upgrades to the company's five firehouses around the city and the pinnacle of that effort, a top Insurance Services Office rating of 2 – that means lower homeowners' insurance premiums for Havre de Grace residents because of the top level of protection provided by the local fire company.

Packard said that "rates us among the very elite in our field." The ISO makes its classifications on a scale of Class 10 to Class 1, with Class 1 being the highest.

"That is an achievement we can all be proud of," he said.

Packard lauded the members of his company – he noted every person associated with Susquehanna Hose is a volunteer, and there are no paid employees – have "stepped up" to assist the company with any need and have worked to hone their skills as firefighters with extensive training and obtaining an "unheard of" number of professional certifications.

"We are proud of our equipment, we're proud of our personnel and we're proud of our facilities," he said.

Former president honored

Past company president Elwood McCullough Jr., who died Aug. 24, 2016, at age 88, was memorialized by company officials Saturday.

Two of his three children, Mary Lynn Thompson, of North East, and Gardner McCullough, of Havre de Grace, and their spouses were present. His oldest daughter, Karen Shellenberger, had to attend a family function, Gardner McCullough said later.

A photo of the former president, who was also a retired Havre de Grace postmaster, sat on a table, surrounded by a plaque honoring his service and a copy of a poem honoring his memory.

Chaplain Frank Roth and company leaders presided over a brief memorial service as the start of the banquet.

"He was a well-loved man, and I really appreciated it," McCollough said of the tribute to his father. "It was touching."

Top honors

Jami Morlok was named The Record Firefighter of the Year for her extensive community outreach efforts as chair of the Community Outreach and Fire Prevention Committee.

Morlok's projects include coordinating food drives, smoke detector installation drives and blood drives, fire prevention programs with children through schools, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and the Boys and Girls Clubs and visiting community events with the fire company mascot.

"She never fails with any projects she undertakes," Miller said. "We look forward to fresh new ideas from her in 2017."

Lt. Charlie Jones was named the Hose Company's Firefighter of the Year. He has been the chair of the marine unit committee for the past five years.

"He's put in hundreds of hours in preparation, construction, delivery and placing in service our new Marine 552 this past July," Hurst said.

The fire chief note Jones is still putting in many hours related to boat operations, training and equipment.

The boat cost about a half a million dollars, with funding contributed by the city, Harford County and the state.

"This new unit was a priority Susquehanna Hose Company project that has and will continue to save lives for many years to come," Hurst said.