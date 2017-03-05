Heads are shaved in Bel Air to support pediatric cancer research

Locks of hair, some short and some long, lay on the stage of Looney's Pub in Bel Air Saturday afternoon, shorn from more than 65 people whose heads were shaved for a good cause.

For the fifth year in a row, Looney's hosted the annual St. Baldrick's Foundation fundraiser, donations from which go to children's cancer research. Bill Bateman's Bistro in Havre de Grace will be hosting a second St. Baldrick's fundraiser April 1 for the Susquehanna Hose Company.

As of Saturday, online donations for the Bel Air event were nearly $27,000, which did not include any of the money turned in or collected during Saturday's fundraiser.

Organizer Dylan Baumgardner said he expected to be well above $27,000 and well above last year's total of about $30,000, though exactly how much was donated won't be tallied until later this week.

Looney's is also donated 20 percent of Saturday's food and beverage sales to St. Baldrick's.

The event included more than 100 volunteers, including those whose heads were shaved and those who shaved them, like Cyndi Harris of Lewes, Del. She came up just for the event.

"I'm a cancer survivor. This is my fourth year doing this," Harris said. "It's just a fun event."

Bailey Chapman of Bel Air cut off her ponytail.

"It's such a good cause," Chapman said. "I love children and I want to support them and I will do it any way possible."

Her hair was cut, then shaved, by Marci Cascio, a stylist from SoBella in Joppatowne.

Four-year-old Julian Walto had his hair shaved because he wanted to help kids, his mom said. She explained that Adam Sparr was bald because he got sick.

"'Well, Mom, my mohawk can go,'" he told his mom. Julian raised $300 for St. Baldrick's Foundation.

His head was shaved by Michelle Binder, also of SoBella.

Sophia Hays used to be a hair stylist, but now she's a paramedic for Baltimore County Fire Department, but she maintains her stylist license just for St. Baldrick's.

"I've seen cancer affect so many people, this is the least I can do for them," Hays said.

She has participated in 14 St. Baldrick's events in the last nine years.